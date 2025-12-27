26.12.2025, 09:10 9516
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan Viktor Maiko, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The interlocutors discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on a range of international and regional matters of mutual interest.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to deepen constructive dialogue between Astana and Kyiv in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
26.12.2025, 17:08 8241
Madeira is Open to Cooperation with Kazakhstan in Priority Areas
The Autonomous Region of Madeira, one of Portugal's most dynamic tourist destinations, has become a platform for exchanging views on regional development, sustainable tourism, and international positioning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
These topics were discussed during the visit of the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev to Madeira.
During a meeting with the Representative of the Republic in Madeira, Judge Reneu Barreto, the parties exchanged views on institutional development, the role of legal mechanisms and stable institutions in promoting long-term socio-economic growth, and Kazakhstan's role on the international stage.
Special attention was given to political and parliamentary dialogue. At a meeting with the President of the Regional Parliament of Madeira, Rubina Lilo, both sides highlighted the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary contacts and sharing experience in regional governance.
The regional level plays an increasingly important role in shaping sustainable development and strengthening international ties", said Ambassador Galiev.
The discussions also focused on bilateral cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges. During talks with Madeira's Regional Secretary for Tourism, Eduardo Jesus, the region shared its experience in developing sustainable tourism, diversifying tourist offerings, promoting Madeira internationally, and improving the quality of tourism infrastructure. In 2024, Madeira’s tourism cluster generated nearly one billion euros in revenue.
An agreement was reached to hold a practical conference in Funchal next year, with participation from Kazakh tourism representatives and the national company Kazakh Tourism. The conference will include presentations on the tourism potential of Kazakhstan and Madeira, a round table, and individual B2B meetings between tour operators.
Madeira’s experience in sustainable tourism and high-quality infrastructure, as well as in international promotion, is of great practical interest to Kazakhstan", emphasised Ambassador Galiev.
Eduardo Jesus confirmed that the Kazakh Embassy would receive full support in organising cultural events in Funchal to strengthen ties between the two peoples.
At a meeting with Funchal’s Deputy Mayor, Carlos Rodrigues, discussions covered urban development, creating a comfortable city environment, and balancing the needs of residents with the city’s appeal to tourists. The Deputy Mayor expressed admiration for Kazakhstan’s rapid development and international recognition as a reliable partner.
The visit also included talks with representatives of the Madeira Development Society, responsible for promoting the region internationally. Madeira has established itself as a leading business centre in the EU, offering competitive tax rates and incentives to attract investment. The parties exchanged views on territorial branding, investment attraction, and sustainable international partnerships.
Both sides expressed hope that joint efforts would harness the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation. The Ambassador noted that the lack of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Portugal limits business and tourism links, and confirmed that negotiations are underway to address this.
Executive Director Marina Pimenta and colleagues expressed interest in visiting the Astana International Financial Center to explore partnership opportunities between the two institutions, described as gateways to European and Asian markets.
In the context of Kazakhstan’s focus on advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence, Madeira’s development as a technology hub and centre for digital nomads was highlighted. The region attracts IT specialists with favourable taxes, modern infrastructure, and special Digital Nomad visas, providing a framework for future cooperation.
The meetings, facilitated by João Bonal Silva, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Madeira, reaffirmed mutual interest in deepening dialogue and expanding practical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the autonomous Portuguese region.
26.12.2025, 15:02 8491
Kazakh Foreign Minister Visits the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev arrived in Almaty on a working visit, during which he visited the United Nations Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister familiarised with the activities of the UN agencies’ offices located at the Centre, as well as their current priorities and prospective projects. He underscored the importance of work aimed at delivering practical outcomes.
Minister Kosherbayev noted that the establishment and operation of the UN Regional Centre in Almaty represent an important contribution by Kazakhstan to strengthening multilateral cooperation and advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the central role of the United Nations as a universal platform for international cooperation.
26.12.2025, 13:02 9246
Kazakhstan and Thailand’s Regions Expand Cooperation in Trade, Tourism and Digital Development
As part of efforts to establish and develop cooperation with Thailand’s regions, meetings were held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, and the Governor of Chonburi Province, Nirat Phongsitthavorn, as well as the Mayor of Pattaya, Poramese Ngampichet. Representatives of local authorities responsible for trade and economic, educational, cultural and tourism sectors took part in the meetings, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, Ambassador provided the Thai side with detailed information on the socio-political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In addition, the current state and future prospects of political, trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand were presented.
Within the framework of the visit, the Thai side presented the industrial, transport and logistics, as well as tourism potential of Chonburi Province and the city of Pattaya. Mayor of Pattaya P.Ngampiches highlighted that key priorities for cooperation include attracting foreign tourists, developing hotel and urban infrastructure, and establishing direct business-to-business contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries.
In turn, Governor of Chonburi Province Narit Niramaiwong emphasized that the main drivers of the region’s development, as part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), are the production of automotive components, agro-industrial products, high value-added goods, and the development of modern transport and logistics infrastructure. Particular attention was paid to the expansion of U-Tapao International Airport and the development of Laem Chabang Port - Thailand’s largest and strategically important deep-sea port located on the eastern coast of the country.
It was noted that more than 4,000 manufacturing enterprises and 12 industrial zones currently operate in Chonburi Province, most of them export-oriented. The expansion of Laem Chabang Port’s transport and logistics capacity is scheduled to be completed by 2028. In this regard, the Governor of Chonburi invited Kazakhstani sectoral companies to participate in joint projects and to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.
For his part, the Kazakh diplomat invited the leadership of Chonburi Province and the city of Pattaya to visit Kazakhstan with a business delegation. He also underscored Kazakhstan’s high level of digitalization and proposed the development of joint projects in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital development, noting the existence of the necessary legal framework based on the Memorandum of Cooperation in Digitalization signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Thailand.
Following the meetings, the parties agreed to maintain direct contacts between the Embassy of Kazakhstan and the regions of Thailand in order to promote concrete bilateral projects on a mutually beneficial basis.
25.12.2025, 12:45 33806
Annual Results of Kazakh-Indian Relations Discussed in New Delhi
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India Azamat Yeskarayev held a final working meeting with the Deputy Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Sibi George to review the outcomes of the Kazakh-Indian bilateral cooperation in 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador A.Yeskarayev noted the positive momentum in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and educational cooperation, highlighting in particular the results of the 4th Meeting of Foreign Ministers held in June this year within the framework of the "Central Asia-India" Dialogue.
The Kazakh diplomat placed special emphasis on the need to further intensify cooperation in the economic sphere. In this context, the parties discussed expanding imports and exports, as well as opportunities to diversify the bilateral trade portfolio.
With regard to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, increasing tourist exchanges, developing educational programs, and creating favorable conditions for business travel, both sides underscored the importance of expanding the geography of direct air connectivity with Indian cities such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.
In the context of preparations for upcoming bilateral events at various levels, particular attention was given to organizing the anticipated 2nd Summit of Heads of State of the "Central Asia-India" Dialogue, which will serve as an important platform for advancing initiatives and further strengthening ties between India and Kazakhstan. In this connection, S.George expressed India’s readiness to accelerate preparations for the next round of foreign ministry consultations in the near future, with the aim of developing concrete practical steps to deepen high-level dialogue.
As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue advancing joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.
25.12.2025, 09:20 34211
Dialogue of Trust and Development between Kazakhstan and Slovenia
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altaу Abibullayev met with the State Secretary (First Deputy Minister) of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Melita Gabrič, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the political and diplomatic outcomes of 2025, discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, aligned their positions on key areas of cooperation, and reaffirmed agreements previously reached at the highest and senior levels. Both sides emphasized their commitment to further deepening political dialogue and expanding cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, innovation, transport and logistics, and cultural spheres.
Special attention was devoted to the substantive preparation of the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2026, to be co‑chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries, the establishment of a Business Council with the participation of interested business circles, and the holding of political consultations between the foreign ministries. Practical visa issues were also addressed.
Both sides highlighted the priority of advancing cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, transport and logistics within the framework of the Middle Corridor, energy partnership, industrial cooperation, as well as in education, science, and culture.
The Kazakh diplomat congratulated Slovenia on its successful presidency of the UN Security Council in December 2025, highly appreciating its contribution to the protection of human rights and freedoms, conflict prevention, and the promotion of gender equality.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the counterparts confirmed their readiness to further strengthen bilateral relations and to develop constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation.
24.12.2025, 20:07 61886
Kazakhstan and European Union Continue Cooperation in Visa Sphere
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union Aleška Simkič, following the official launch of negotiations between Kazakhstan and the EU on the conclusion of agreements on visa facilitation and readmission, which took place on 2 December 2025 in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties noted that the launch of the negotiations reflects growing mutual trust and the shared commitment of Kazakhstan and the EU to enhancing mobility, expanding opportunities for citizens, and strengthening humanitarian and people-to-people ties. It was emphasized that this process is the first of its kind between the European Union and a Central Asian state, giving this step particular historical significance.
The continuation of the negotiation process is scheduled for February 2026 in Astana.
24.12.2025, 17:08 60981
Kazakh, Azerbaijani presidents discuss deeper trade-economic cooperation in phone talk
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev, spoke on phone on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended birthday greetings to Ilham Aliyev, wishing him continued success in the responsible state activity for the benefit of the fraternal Azerbaijani people.
The Kazakh leader highlighted the key role of the Azerbaijani president in strengthening statehood and sovereignty, ensuring economic growth and increasing the country’s authority on the global stage.
The presidents hailed the strong momentum of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations, discussed prospects for further deepening the strategic partnership and alliance, including enhancing cooperation in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
24.12.2025, 16:57 57441
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of South Korea
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae Ick on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highly appreciated the dynamic of relations between Kazakhstan and the South Korea within the framework of enhanced strategic partnership, noting Astana’s commitment to further comprehensively develop the entire spectrum of mutually beneficial cooperation with Seoul.
In turn, the Ambassador conveyed deep gratitude for the comprehensive support and hospitality provided during his tenure in our country and expressed confidence in the steady and dynamic development of Kazakh-Korean relations based on mutual respect and trust.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the further development of joint efforts within the framework of the "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" dialogue and agreed to continue close coordination to ensure the successful organization of high- and top-level events.
At the end of the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev presented Ambassador Cho Tae Ick with a Letter of Appreciation on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and a label pin for his significant contribution to strengthening and developing bilateral relations and wished him continued success in his professional endeavors.
