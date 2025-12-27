This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan reinforces protection of historical and cultural heritage
President signs law boosting investment in hydrocarbons and uranium
Kazakh President signs decree expanding National Security Committee’s powers
Kazakhstan rightfully serves as a golden bridge between East and West - Tokayev
This is one of the largest railroad projects implemented in Kazakhstan in the years of Independence. In just a few months, an additional 6 million tons of cargo was transported along this route. The construction of the Moiynty-Kyzylzhar section is underway too," he noted.
Digital Code submitted for President’s signature
Kazakh President arrived in Zhambyl region for working visit
Law and Order: Bektenov Holds Interagency Commission Meeting on Crime Prevention and Safety Measures During the Holiday Period
Our task is to ensure preventive work against offenses and crimes at event venues. It is necessary to build an effective system for preventing crimes on streets and in public places. Organize visual monitoring of the operational situation, including through the use of video cameras. If necessary, ensure prompt response to incidents. Also, take a comprehensive set of preventive measures to avert terrorist attacks at facilities with large numbers of people. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry for Emergency Situations are to switch to an enhanced duty regime," the Prime Minister instructed.
I instruct regional akimats to take a comprehensive set of preventive measures to ensure the safe conduct of the upcoming holidays. The Ministry of Energy, jointly with akimats, is to ensure safety at energy facilities and their accident-free operation. All parameters of heating and water supply systems must be maintained. Duty schedules for repair teams should be established to enable prompt response. Overall, all government bodies and structures must take exhaustive measures to ensure a safe and calm holiday period," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Astana has a special status and should serve as example of modern urban planning - Tokayev
Creating the most comfortable conditions for citizens’ lives and work must be the top priority for akims at all levels. The capital has a special status and should serve as an example of modern urban plannign. In this regard, Astana has already achieved certain results, with a unified approach to shaping the urban environment. This was noted by heads of state during the global summits held here in the summer of this year. President Xi Jinping gave a positive assessment, saying that our city has significantly improved its appearance. This shows that even such major leaders of world powers pay attention to the state of our cities when visiting Kazakhstan. This must certainly be kept in mind," said the President.
Winners of Presidential Literary Award for Young Authors announced
- Arman Almenbet — Prose Category, Tergeushi;
- Sayan Iszhanov — Poetry Category, Qumdagy Hikaya (Story in the Sand) collection;
- Baurzhan Mustafiyev — Drama Category, Aq Kiyiz (White Felt) play;
- Aыsylan Tilegenov — Children’s Literature Category, Zhazda Atamnyn Aulynda… (In My Grandfather’s Village in Summer…) collection.
