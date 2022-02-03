Our main task is to ensure people's access to quality education - Alikhan Smailov

Images | pexels.com

Kazakhstan's daily COVID-19 case count stands at 7,149

7,149 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz informs.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city - 1,336. Karaganda region has seen the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections - 1,063.

New daily cases of COVID-19 in triple-digit territory have been registered in Nur-Sultan city - 822, Pavlodar region - 784, Akmola region - 691, Kostanay region - 462, North Kazakhstan region - 382, West Kazakhstan region - 346, Almaty region - 273, East Kazakhstan region - 265, Aktobe region - 243, Atyrau region - 145, and Zhambyl region - 132.

77 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Shymkent city, 49 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, and 33 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,246,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Over 135 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

135,590 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,283 are being treated as in-patients and 125,116 307 out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 446, in critical condition - 168, and on artificial lung ventilation - 84.

Kazakhstan adds 201 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

Kazakhstan has added 201 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

One person has died of and 305 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 86,540. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 80,044 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,268.

Kazakhstan's COVID-19 recoveries up by 12,783

12,783 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz informs.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 2,648. Almaty city has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 2,621. 1,920 more have defeated the virus in Karaganda region.

Pavlodar region has seen 1,260 people defeat the virus in the past 24 hours.

Aktobe region has reported 714 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region - 356, Atyrau region - 562, North Kazakhstan region - 546, Akmola region - 420, East Kazakhstan region - 346, Kyzylorda region - 281, Almaty region - 278, Mangistau region - 192, West Kazakhstan region - 134, and Turkestan region - 113.

76 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Zhambyl region and 16 in Shymkent city.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,098,462 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

Over 9.2mln Kazakhstanis get 1st COVID-19 vaccine component

9,203,671 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 informs.

According to the Commission, 8,775,383 people have received both components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Over 531 thou teens receive 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

Over 531 thousand teens have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.

According to the commission, 531,698 teenagers, 26,268 pregnant women and 83,070 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 279,444 teens, 16,306 pregnant women, and 47,278 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty and 11 rgns in COVID-19 'red zone' in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's 13 areas are in the "red zone" on the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the "red zone" on the map of the spread of COVID-19.

The city of Shymkent and Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions are in the "yellow zone".

Turkestan remains in the "green zone" for COVID-19.



