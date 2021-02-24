Over 270 000 Kazakhstanis are at risk of flooding

Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yuri Ilyin said at a meeting of the Government that today more than 270 thousand Kazakhstanis remain at risk of flooding.





276 settlements remain in the zone of risk of flooding in the country, which is more than 270 thousand people. To protect them from floods, a new roadmap has been approved until 2023, for which it is planned to allocate more than 160 billion tenge from the republican and local budgets," Ilyin said.





The Minister noted that within the framework of readiness for the upcoming flood period, stocks of fuels and lubricants, inert materials and sack containers were formed at the regional level.





There are emergency reserves for urgent expenses. Preliminarily, about 38 billion tenge has been allocated," he said.





Ilyin added that the civil protection groups, numbering over 38 thousand people, about 13 thousand units of equipment, more than 500 floating and more than 2,500 water-pumping devices has been defined.





Removal of snow from settlements continues. To date, more than 13 million cubic meters of snow have been removed," the head of the Emergencies Ministry summed up.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.