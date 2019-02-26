Parkinson's disease will be treated in Kazakhstan

Almaty. January 28. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan will perform the first surgical treatment of Parkinson's disease, which is to be held in May this year.



According to Caspionet, almost 16 thousand people live with this diagnosis in Kazakhstan. An agreement with foreign specialists has already been achieved. Three neurosurgeons and two neurologists of the Republican Research Center for Neurosurgery have mastered a new technology of treatment of movement disorder disease on innovative operating theatre equipment. Personnel training will be continued this year. Previously, such treatment was available only abroad, and the price reached 70 thousand euros. Now, the treatment is fully available in Kazakhstan and completely free. Specialists reassure that the risk share in these operations is minimal.



"The technology which is to be launched is of no risk to the greatest possible extent, it says that the technology is reversible. The main advantage in implantation of these facilities lays in neurostimulation. In the case of its inefficiency or side effects, it may be removed smoothly and with no damage to the patient," said Chingis Sashkin, Development Director of Republican Research Centre for Neurosurgery.



