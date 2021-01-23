Parliament concerned about quality of fuel and gas at gas stations in Kazakhstan

The representatives of Kazakhstani Parliament are concerned about the quality of fuel at the gas stations.

It is proposed to develop a mechanism for systematic control of the quality of motor fuel, which is sold at gas stations in the city (Nur-Sultan). Poor quality of fuel leads to air pollution, "said Aizhan Skakova, Majilis deputy.

She pointed out the need to control the work of technical inspection stations.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.