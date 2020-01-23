Passengers from China undergo thermal scanning procedure

No case with infection of the novel pneumonia-like coronavirus from China has been reported in Kazakhstan, Khabar24 informs.

It is known that all corresponding services have been switched to heavy security.

Passenger traffic from China is under reasonable visual inspection. All passengers arriving from China undergo thermal scanning procedure. Thermal scanner detects a passenger’s body temperature as the new coronavirus usually cause common-cold symptoms including high body temperature, fever, labored breathing and dry cough.

Every week Nur-Sultan airport receives 10 scheduled flights from China, Almaty airport receives 18 flights.

Sanitary and epidemiological control has been strengthened due to the outbreak of an unknown type of virus in China. Preventive work is underway at the airports of the capital and Almaty, as well as at railway stations.

