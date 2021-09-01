Pre-trial investigation started in Almaty following death of young woman in dental clinic

A pre-trial investigation has begun in Almaty into the death of a young woman in Almaty in dental clinic, the press service of the city police department said on Tuesday.

This fact is registered in the unified register of pre-trial investigations under Part 3 of Article 317 (improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the police said.

The criminal proceedings are carried out by the Auezov District Police Department.

The message about the case was published in the Instagram-public Zhaloby.Almaty. According to the report, the incident took place in the Rakhat clinic - the patient suffered anaphylactic shock after the injection, but the staff of the medical facility did not immediately call an ambulance, and for two hours independently tried to resuscitate the patient.

Masha was buried in a wedding dress because she was going to get married," the report says.













