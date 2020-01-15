President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his New Year greetings to Kazakhstanis.

In his congratulatory address President Tokayev noted that the celebration of New Year is always a cheerful moment, the moment when truly close people get together and share good memories and best wishes with each other.

The Head of State emphasized that 2019 had been truly historical for our country.

According to the President, in 2019 Kazakhstan confirmed the continuity of the strategic course chosen by its founding father Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said Kazakhstan had embarked on a new era in its development in 2019 and expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstanis who voted for him during the presidential election. He also thanked all Kazakhstanis who truly care about the future of our country. "Our people have demonstrated the entire world their wisdom, unity and commitment to the democratic choice," Tokayev noted.

In the congratulatory address President Tokayev reminded how much had been done in the country during the past six month starting from higher salaries, pensions, allowances, scholarships to support of SMEs, new workplace, further modernization and democratization of the country.

The Head of State stressed that despite having different views what Kazakhstan should have is a united nation. He added that Kazakhstanis should treasure the unity of the nation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also touched upon the ongoing and future reforms of law-enforcement and court systems as well as formation of the presidential talent pool and how the new generation of highly skilled managers can benefit from it.

In conclusion, the President extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on New Year 2020.

I am confident we will ensure wellbeing of all citizens of our country together. I wish all Kazakhstanis health, happiness, optimism and success! Happy New Year!" President Tokayev said.

