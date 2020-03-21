President Tokayev declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a pandemic.
President of Kazakhstan introduces a state of emergency throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan for the period from 08:00 a.m. of March 16, 2020 until 07:00 a.m. of April 15, 2020.
Source: Akorda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.