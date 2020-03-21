President Tokayev declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Decree "On the introduction of a state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan", Akorda reports.

The World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a pandemic.

President of Kazakhstan introduces a state of emergency throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan for the period from 08:00 a.m. of March 16, 2020 until 07:00 a.m. of April 15, 2020.





