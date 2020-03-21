Система Orphus

President Tokayev declares state of emergency over coronavirus

15.03.2020, 16:40 4294
The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Decree "On the introduction of a state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan", Akorda reports.
 
The World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a pandemic.
 
President of Kazakhstan introduces a state of emergency throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan for the period from 08:00 a.m. of March 16, 2020 until 07:00 a.m. of April 15, 2020.
 
Source: Akorda.kz
 

 
