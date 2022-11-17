Система Orphus

President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty

16.11.2022, 15:29 306
Images | akorda.kz
In the course of his working trip to Almaty, Head of State Kassym Jomart Tokayev visited a memorial house of outstanding Kazakh enlightener Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The museum displays about 500 exhibits related to the life and creativity of Akhmet Baiturssynov, who lived here together with the family of his daughter Sholpan in 1934-1937. The museum was opened in 1998 as part of celebration of his 125th anniversary.
 
After surveying the museum, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the ceremony of unveiling a monument to the Alash movement leader.
 

Akhmet Baiturssynov made an invaluable contribution to the development of the Kazakh society. He is the author of the Kazakh alphabet, the first Kazakh alphabet book. Being an editor of Kazakh newspaper, he laid the foundation for the development of the Kazakh press. Akhmet Baiturssynov is the teacher of the nation. All over the world, he is known as an outstanding scholar and enlightener, who worked hard for the benefit of unity and integrity of our Motherland, devoting all his strength to serving the Kazakh people. The deepest patriotism of the teacher of the nation, his worthy life serve as a vivid example for the younger generation," said the Head of State.

 
He reminded that that Akhmet Baiturssynov’s 150th anniversary was celebrated in Torgay, his motherland. The remarkable date was also marked within the UNESCO and TURKSOY.
 

relevant news

7 tons of personal protective equipment brought by UNICEF to Kazakhstan healthcare facilities

09.11.2022, 15:56 10471
7 tons of personal protective equipment brought by UNICEF to Kazakhstan healthcare facilities
Images | unicef.org
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered 6.9 tons of personal protective equipment to Kazakhstan, namely protective overalls, protective robes and protective screen masks, to support government measures for the prevention and control of infectious diseases in healthcare facilities. The total cost of the cargo, including transportation costs, amounted to US$220,000.
 
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important it is to strengthen infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities. The delivery will help effectivly manage the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and other infections in clinics and hospitals. The personal protective equipment was transferred to a single distributor in Kazakhstan, SK-Pharmacy LLP, for further distribution to healthcare facilities in all regions of Kazakhstan, depending on need, the official website of the UNICEF Kazakhstan reads.
 

Supporting the health sector in the prevention and control of infectious diseases has been a priority for UNICEF in Kazakhstan for two decades now. Kazakhstan has achieved great success in the control and prevention of nosocomial infections. UNICEF continues to support the Government's work in this area. We hope that our supplies will help healthcare facilities to provide safe medical care to children and their families," said the Representative of UNICEF in Kazakhstan, Arthur van Diesen.

 
In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF, together with the European Union, provided humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan in the form of 300,000 ampoules of dexamethasone and 2,000 pulse oximeters. The total weight of humanitarian aid funded by the EU was 1,138 kg. In September 2020, UNICEF further purchased disinfectants and thermal scanners and delivered them, along with information and educational materials, to all small rural schools in Kazakhstan, helping to prevent further transmission of COVID-19. Training webinars on infection prevention and control were also held for healthcare and education specialists. About 3,000 medical personnel and staff members from small schools in all regions of Kazakhstan learned how to protect children and prevent the spread of COVID-19 during quarantine and after schools reopened.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

WE ARE THE WORLD exhibition to take place for the first time in Kazakhstan

04.11.2022, 16:22 24066
WE ARE THE WORLD exhibition to take place for the first time in Kazakhstan
Images | astanaopera.kz
On November 13, 2022, the opening of the international exhibition of children’s drawings "We Are the World" will be held at Astana Opera with the support of the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan.
 
The exhibition is aimed at developing creative skills, identifying and supporting young talents, the official website of the Astana Opera reads.
 
Children from Kazakhstan will have a unique opportunity to show their drawings to the entire world.
 

Today’s children are the leaders of tomorrow. Therefore, our task is to help children from different countries to unite, and everyone understands the language of art," Stephanie Gaspard, President of the International Association and founder of the project "We Are the World", said.

 
The exhibition is presented at world’s best venues and includes more than 40 participating countries, such as the UK, the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Belarus, etc.
 

I am happy that now there will be an annual exhibition of children’s drawings in Kazakhstan that is held in such venues as the Louvre in Paris. Previously, our children did not have such an opportunity," the official representative of the exhibition "We Are the World" in Kazakhstan, Ardak Mukhamadiyeva, noted.

 
Participation in the exhibition will give children:
 
  • a prestigious platform where art connoisseurs and viewers will see his/her work;
  • certificate of participation in an international exhibition;
  • achievements in extracurricular activities that will be needed when applying to universities;
  • invaluable experience of participating in an international competition;
  • a competent jury will select the laureates of the exhibition;
  • gifts from the sponsor will be awarded to the laureates.
 
Jury members: member of the Painters’ Union of Kazakhstan Renat Yelubayev; Italian painter Andrea Bacalini; member of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan, founder of the Zere School Aigerim Bektayeva; founder of the Pygmalion fine art gallery Danagul Tolepbay.
 
The opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on November 13, at 3 pm, at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre "Astana Opera", the address is Dinmukhamed Kunayev str., 1, Astana.

Source: kazinform 
 

Chinese-born Kazakh actress wins Flying Apsaras Awards

02.11.2022, 13:16 26946
Images | China’s news agency The Paper
Popular Kazakh actress Riza Alimzhankyzy, who was born and lives in China, won Flying Apsaras Awards, Kazinform learned from China’s news agency The Paper.
 
Flying Apsaras Awards is a biennial awards ceremony honoring excellent achievement in Chinese television. It is the longest-running TV awards ceremony in China.
 
Riza Alimzhankyzy was named the laureate in the Best Actress nomination for her role in Minning Town TV series.
 
The drama was shown to the Chinese viewers in January 2021 on five major TV channels. The audience highly appreciated the series. The plot is based on the struggle against poverty of the villagers in Xihaigu district of the Donggan Autonomous Region of Ningxia. Riza plays the role of a brave girl who did not obey her strict father and took her fate into her own hands. She created the image of Li Shuihua, impressing the audience with her acting skills.
 
During the awards ceremony at the Shougang Arena in Beijing, Riza Alimzhankyzy said: "I am happy and lucky. I am very grateful to the jury and the audience who appreciated my work. I would like to express my gratitude to you in my native language. Rakhmet!"
 
Riza Alimzhankyzy is the first Kazakh actress to be awarded the Best Actress title since the establishment of Flying Apsaras Awards.
 
Born in July 1986 in Beijing, Riza began her career in art while studying at school and later worked as an amateur model. She graduated from the Beijing Film Academy in 2002 and became an actress. According to data provided by China’s Baidu browser, she grew up in a traditional Kazakh family. Her parents work at a language centre in Beijing.
 
Riza Alimzhankyzy is known in Chinese film industry as Reyizha Alimjan or Rayza. She gained popularity after starring in a number of TV series, such as Zhuan Huan’s Harem Life, and movies Is It Love and You Can’t Command Love as well as Somewhere Only We Know film.
 
In 2017, Riza was awarded in Popular Media Actress nomination at the XX Shanghai International Film Festival for her role in the film The Pursuit . In 2019, she was named the Best Actress at China’s Huading contest for her role in TV series Chang´an Day .
 

Environmental activists gather 30,000 tons of waste

01.11.2022, 18:41 28361
Images | gov.kz
The nationwide environmental campaign declared on October 5 in Kazakhstan concluded on Sunday, the press service of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry reports.
 
The campaign is called to unite all who stands against consumer’s attitude to nature.
 
The first stage started on October 8 countrywide, the last ended on November 29.
 
The campaign brought together over 847,000 environmental activists, volunteers, representatives of state bodies, enterprises and population. As a result, more than 30,000 tons of waste were collected so far.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh film receives top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai

31.10.2022, 16:13 29301
Kazakh film receives top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai
Images | kazakhfilm.kz
Kazakhstan’s feature film Mukagali directed by Bulat Kalymbetov received the top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai, the UAE, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhfilm film studio.
 
META Film Fest is a new international film festival featuring works from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The festival kicked off on October 27 at Vox Cinemas cinema at Nakheel Mall in Palm Jumeirah. Up to 70 films from 25 countries were screened.
 
Kazakhstan’s four films Mikagali, Dawn of the Great Steppe, Akyn, and The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time were selected to the festival’s competition program.
 
The film Mukagali dedicated to the 90th anniversary of famed Kazakh poet Mukagali Makatayev tells the last years of life of the poet. The film was made by the Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio.
 
The film was first screened in Kazakhstan on October 21, 2021. It had its world premiere at the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) where it was awarded the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.
 

Scientists and experts to discuss cryosphere and related hazards at conf in Almaty

27.10.2022, 13:35 33216
Scientists and experts to discuss cryosphere and related hazards at conf in Almaty
Images | unesco.kz
On 1-4 November 2022, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, UNESCO, in cooperation with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) and the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre, supported by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will organize the conference "Cryosphere and related hazards in High Mountain Asia in a changing climate".
 
The event will bring together about 150 researchers, practitioners and policy makers, as well as representatives of government at various levels, youth and development partners from Central Asia, South Asia and around the world working in the field of the cryosphere, disaster risk reduction and the climate sector. For four days, they will share knowledge, best practices and ideas on sustainable development of societies in the face of climate change, the official website of the Almaty UNESCO Office reads.
 
Warming at a higher rate compared to the rest of the world, the high mountain environment is seeing accelerated melting of glaciers with far reaching consequences on lives, infrastructure, and livelihoods of communities.
 
High Mountain Asia shares a common challenge of maintaining and achieving water security, ensuring risk sensitive development, and enhancing community resilience, under current and projected climate change. There is a need to work together to identify pathways to strongly integrate the science-based understanding of climate impacts on the cryosphere into mitigation and adaptation policies, and enhance water and climate dialogue at various levels.
 
Countries in the region have made investment on projects to build research and monitoring infrastructure, monitor cryosphere changes, understand and manage risk, and develop coping and adaptation interventions. "Cryosphere and related hazards in High Mountain Asia in a changing climate" conference is a regional platform to bring High Mountain Asia countries to share and exchange good practices to foster collective learning to better address common threats will contribute towards building resilient communities and sustainable development.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

TikTok to operate in Kazakh language

26.10.2022, 14:42 36056
TikTok plans to open offices in Astana and Almaty cities. The app will also be translated into the Kazakh language. Director of the TikTok Global Business Solutions for Eastern Europe and future head of TikTok Kazakhstan Anastasia Panina said it at the Astana Media Week 2022 today.
 
According to her, Kazakhstani users are very creative, and people use the media platform to express themselves.
 

We see a great number of musicians, teachers, young moms, who create new content on the platform. We intend to be closer to our community, for this reason we are opening an office in Kazakhstan this fall. We will be happy to release more projects in collaboration with educational organizations, governmental structures, making the content more interesting and useful," she said and confirmed that the app will soon be functioning in the Kazakh language.

 

TikTok is quite popular in Kazakhstan, in many respects, thanks to its creative audience," Anastasia Panina added.


Source: kazinform 
 

Around 70 thou Russians given foreigner identity number in Kazakhstan

04.10.2022, 16:06 56576
Around 70 thousand Russian citizens have been given the foreigner (non-resident) identity number in Kazakhstan since September 21, Kazakh digital development and aerospace industry minister Bagdat Mussin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to him, the foreigner identity number is important for recording the stay and registration as well as violations. It enables to identify movement, services, fines received, and so on via databases.
 

It’s an identity number and does not provide citizenship or anything else" he added.

 

