Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulates of Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day

Prime Minister Askar Mamin congratulated compatriots on May 1 – the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan.
“Dear compatriots, I congratulate you on May 1 – Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan! This holiday is a symbol of our strength. Thanks to the unity of our multinational society, Kazakhstan overcame all difficulties and successfully developed at different stages of its history.
I am sure that cohesion will help us overcome the current challenges, as well as continue the development and strengthening of our common home – the Republic of Kazakhstan.
I wish all Kazakhstanis, every family good health, mutual understanding, peace and prosperity!
Source: primeminister.kz
