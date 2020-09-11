Quarantine in Kazakhstan to be toughened if healthcare system reaches its limit

Quarantine will be intensified in Kazakhstan if the health care system reaches at its limit, said Alexey Tsoy, Minister of Health Care.

If the bed resource reaches its limit (over 70%), if the healthcare system reaches its limit, we will make appropriate decisions (on toughening quarantine)," he said.

Commenting on the fact that his decisions to impose quarantine, as the head of the health sector, affect the socio-economic situation in the country, the decline in GDP and the fall in people's incomes, he said that journalists are focusing on "other things."

The situation is stable, incidence several times lower than in other countries. In general, we have canceled quarantine, but strict restrictive measures remain in force," he added.

According to him, at the moment only 15% of the bed fund is loaded.

If the situation goes like this, we will live with it (the coronavirus and the current regime), this is an ongoing process," he said.





