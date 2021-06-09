Release of methane and poaching named as cause of mass death of seals in the Caspian Sea

The cause of the mass deaths of seals in the Caspian Sea has been connected to methane emissions and poaching, Regnum reports.

According to the results of the check, which was carried out during the expedition to the area of animal death with the involvement of Russian specialists and scientists, it was revealed that seals died from methane poisoning, which was released after an earthquake," the report says.

The reason, most likely, was the methane release, provoked by earthquakes. This coincided with the period of migration of seals from North to South. As for the case of this year, some of the seals really died because of the activities of poachers," Kamil Omarov, head of the animal ecology laboratory of the Caspian Institute of Biological Resources of the Dagestan Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.













