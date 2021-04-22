Schools in Kazakhstan will be penalized for lack of conditions for children with special needs

At the plenary session Majilis approved amendments on inclusive education.





As noted in the conclusion to the bill, it is aimed at improving the regulatory legal framework for inclusive and special education, bringing it in line with the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and provisions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.





The bill provides for establishment of state guarantees in education in terms of providing persons with special educational needs with conditions for their self-improvement and continuing education throughout their life at all the education levels.





It also provides for the formation of a psychological and pedagogical support service and regulation of the creation of special conditions for psychological and pedagogical support of children with special educational needs.





Norms are included on variability, flexibility of educational programs, depending on the characteristics of the student's development.





The amendments establish responsibility of the head of the educational organization for violation of the admission rules and failure to create special conditions stipulated by legislation for children with SEN.













