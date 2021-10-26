Система Orphus

Storm warning issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

25.10.2021, 18:51 8695
According to Kazhydromet, Nur-Sultan city is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward during the day on October 26. 

The north of Akmola region is to see fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard. 

Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to reach 15-20mps at night in the north and during the day. It is predicted to gust up to 23mps in the north. 

Kokshetau city is to see southwesterly wind turning northwest with gusts of up to 15-20mps at daytime. 

The southwest and east of East Kazakhstan region is to expect 15-20mps southeasterly wind. 

West Kazakhstan region is to expect fog in the northwest. 

Fog and ice slick are in store for the northwest of Kostanay region at night and in the morning. 

Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted for the north of the region. Kostanay city is to brace for northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. 

Southerly wind turning northwest is to reach 15-20mps in the north of Pavlodar region during the day. 

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see precipitation as snow and rain. The northern and western sections of the region are to brace for ice slick and ground blizzard. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, west at night and blow 15-20mps in the greater part of the region, gusting up to 23-28mps. 

Petropavlovsk city is to see precipitation, ice slick, and ground blizzard. Northwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23-28mps during the day.

15-20mps southwesterly wind is forecast for the mountain passes of Turkestan region during the day on October 26.

Source: Kazinform


 
 
