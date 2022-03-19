Sultanate of Oman cancels visa requirements for Kazakhstanis

Images | Depositphotos

From April 1, citizens of Kazakhstan with a national passport will be able to visit the Sultanate of Oman for a period of 14 days without first obtaining a tourist visa. This was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.

If citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan are planning a trip to Oman for more than 14 days, then it is necessary to apply for a visa of the appropriate category.

Extension of visa-free stay in the country is not provided, violation of these rules entails a fine of 10 Omani rials (about 26 US dollars) for each overdue day.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry draws attention to the fact that a number of restrictive measures are in place in the country against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, the rules for entering this country can be found on the website of the Oman airport.

Previously, to visit Oman without a tourist visa, citizens of Kazakhstan had to have a valid visa from the United States, the Schengen countries or Japan in their passport, the press service noted.