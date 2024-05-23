22.05.2024, 17:25 1556
Teen in Astana saves 5-year-old boy dangling from fourth-floor balcony
Images
Akan Akimzhanov, a 7th grade student of Astana-based School No 31, prevented a tragedy in one of residential buildings of the city, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the municipal mayor's office.
On Monday, May 20, Akan was playing in the yard when local children said to him that they had noticed a boy dangling from a fourth-floor balcony.
The teenager immediately ran into the building, went up to the fourth floor and rescued the five-year-old child.
Akan Akimzhanov grew up in a large family. He explained his action by saying he hopes "that his brothers and sisters will also get help from people when needed".
17.05.2024
Water level in River Zhaiyk rises, 24-hour vigil maintained in Atyrau
Images
Flood control works are continuing in North Kazakhstan and Atyrau region. Disinfection works are underway in dried houses and household plots, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.
277,360 cubic meters of water were pumped out from 29 homes and 22 household plots for the last 24 hours in Zarechnyi village and Podgora district of Petropavlovsk.
46,739 cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away in Kulsary, Atyrau region, for the past 24 hours. 12,550 sandbags and 380 tons of inert material were laid in proper places to reduce flood damage. The water level in the River Zhaiyk rises exceeding the critical point. Shore protection works continue with 24-hour vigil maintained in the city of Atyrau and Makhambet district. 1,750 sandbags and 215 tons of inert materials were placed in Kuilys and Zhaisanbai villages in Atyrau region.
61,155 flood-affected people returned to their homes while 5,443 are staying at temporary shelters. 21 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away from 11,317 homes and 3,573 household plots countrywide. Over 7.9 million bags full of sand and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid to prevent and reduce flooding impacts.
5,797 people, 938 pieces of equipment, 344 motor pumps, 66 floating crafts, and six aircraft were deployed in flood relief efforts.
15.05.2024
Flood-relief efforts ongoing in Kazakhstan, over 61,000 flood victims return their homes
Images
61,151 people have returned their homes in flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan. 5,365 people are staying in temporary evacuation shelters. Approximately 20.5 million cubic meters of water have been pumped out from 11,264 residential buildings and 3,539 household territories, with 7.8 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials used, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Water is being pumped out from 14 residential buildings in Kulsary town of Atyrau region. 291,754 cubic meters of water have been pumped out within a day. 33,400 sandbags and 870 tons of inert materials have been used, the Ministry of Emergencies said.
Zhaiyk river water level is being monitored constantly. Bank protection works have been completed in Kurmangazy district. A rock-fill dam is being built around Taldykol village in Makhambet district.
In the past 15 days, water has been pumped out from 3,401 residential buildings and 667 household territories in the North Kazakhstan region. Meltwater pump-out works have been finished in Kyzylzhar district.
Bank protection works are ongoing in Kuilys and Zhaissanbay villages of Irgiz district in Aktobe region, with 2,450 sandbags and 280 tons of inert materials laid.
Flood-relief efforts involve 7,062 people, 983 vehicles, 352 water pumps, 66 boats and six aircraft.
14.05.2024
Tourism Ministry promises to finish construction of new terminals at 3 regions’ airports in 2024
The construction of three terminals at the airports of Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda will be completed this year, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Tourism and Sport Yermek Marzhikpayev as saying at the Government’s weekly meeting today.
The Ministry constantly monitors the course of implementation of infrastructure projects in tourism sector. 33 projects worth 131 billion tenge were implemented last year. Several infrastructure projects related to the Warm Beach resort area in Mangystau region were completed too," said Marzhikpayev.
He said the construction of three terminals at the airports of Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda will be completed this year.
This will significantly boost passenger flow and will positively affect the availability of tourist destinations," he added and reminded that the country's list of top destinations had been expanded to 20 this year.
According to him, the development of investment potential in tourism is in spotlight of the Ministry.
13.05.2024
Guilty of murder and torture: Kuandyk Bishimbayev sentenced to 24 years in prison
Images
The trial of ex-economy minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev ended today, May 13. He was convicted guilty of torture and murder of his wife Saltanat Nukenova and sentenced to 24 years in prison. Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, was sentenced to 4 years in prison, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports from the courtroom.
Kuandyk Bishimbayev will serve his sentence in a maximum security institution. Bishimbayev was charged under clause 1, part 2, Art. 110 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (torture) and paragraph 5 of Part 2 of Art. 99 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (murder).
The second defendant, Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, was found guilty of concealing a crime. He will serve his 4-year sentence in a medium security colony. The sanction of Article 110, Part 2, Clause 1 of the Criminal Code provides for imprisonment for a term of 4 to 7 years. He disagreed with this decision implying that an innocent man was sentenced to "For what?" as Baizhanov asked the judge.
Court took into account the presence of minor children as mitigating circumstances against defendants Bishimbayev and Baizhanov. Also, the court recognized a dangerous recidivism of crimes, as well as the commission of a criminal offense while intoxicated, as a circumstance aggravating Bishimbayev’s criminal liability and punishment. Kazinform News Agency reminds that his first arrest was in 2017, and then a conviction for bribery on a particularly large scale: $2 million. He was pardoned by the first president, his sentence was reduced from 10 to 4 years. Bishimbayev’s second conviction, presented today, makes him a dangerous recidivist.
Judge Aizhan Kulbayeva came to a resolution by the court with the participation of a jury. Among the asked questions were: Has it been proven that, under the circumstances described in the first question, the victim Nukenova was consciously and intentionally caused death by inflicting targeted numerous blows to the head? Has it been proven that the defendant Bishimbayev committed this act? Is the defendant Bishimbayev guilty of committing this act?
The guilt of the defendants was proven in full in court. The jury returned their verdict. The issue of the amount of punishment was also decided by the jury and the judge by open voting, by a majority vote. The jury also decided on the sentence for the second defendant.
Aitbek Amangeldi, Saltanat Nukenova’s brother, agreed with the sentencing, stating that, "This was one of the options in which we waited for this term. In principle, we will stop at this point. It's enough. In 24 years he will already be 68 years old. It's practically lifelong." As the verdict was announced he, Saltanat’s family and lawyers couldn’t hide their emotions, tearfully celebrating the decision and thanking the jury afterwards.
Bishimbayev will have an opportunity for an early release after 16 years of his sentence said Alma Yessymova, judge-coordinator for media relations: "For a particularly serious crime, for which Bishimbayev is now convicted, the period when he has the right to file such a petition is after 2/3 of the punishment, this is somewhere in 2039-2040." However, in order for this to happen an agreement from the victim’s side is needed as confirmed by prosecutor Aizhan Aimaganova.
The court’s verdict has not yet entered into legal force.
13.05.2024
54 755 flood victims return their homes
Images
54,755 people have returned their homes in flood-hit regions, according to the Ministry of Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.
5,291 people including 2,239 children are staying in evacuation centers. Water has been pumped out from 11,205 residential buildings and 3,516 household territories. 7.8 million tons of sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials have been used.
Meanwhile, the situation in western regions remains tense. The peak of flooding in Atyrau is expected within 4 or 5 days. Vice Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev inspected flood relief efforts and operation of two channels in Atyrau.
More than 300 people are pumping out water in Inderbor village in Atyrau region, with a dam being built there. Electricity was partially turned off in the village to ensure safety of flood relief efforts.
Water level on the Zhaiyk River has exceeded the danger point in Inderbor village.
10.05.2024
Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence
Images
On May 6 Karina Mamash, wife of the counselor at the Kazakh embassy in the UAE, Saken Mamash, provided pictures and video proof of abuse by her partner through a social media post published on the page of fund for victims of violence NeMolchi.kz. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan brought the accused back to Kazakhstan. Today, the Astana Police Department announced the initiation of a criminal case against Saken Mamash, Kazinfrorm News Agency correspondent reports.
The press service of the Astana Police Department commented: "A criminal case has been opened. Expertise has been ordered and an investigation is underway. Other information is not disclosed in the interests of the investigation."
Earlier, on May 7, with the assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Karina was provided with an opportunity to safely get home and, most importantly, she reunited with her children. Karina’s mother shared her gratitude with the fund through social media.
Now, Karina Mamash is located in a crisis housing, which serves as a shelter for the victims of domestic abuse, in Astana. She is being questioned by the police and has been provided with a lawyer, helping her with the next necessary legal actions.
10.05.2024
54,276 flood-hit Kazakhstanis return to their homes
Images
Water was pumped out from 451 homes and 43 household plots in North Kazakhstan. 784 homes and 364 household plots are still inundated, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.
255,512 cubic meters of water have been pumped away so far.
43,181 cubic meters of water was pumped away in Kulsary town, Atyrau region.
2,100 sandbags and 240 tons of inert material were laid in Irgiz district, Aktobe region for the past 24 hours.
17,637 cubic meters of meltwater were pumped out from 10,470 homes and 3,258 household plots. 54,276 people returned their homes.
06.05.2024
Counselor at Kazakh embassy in UAE to be recalled due to assault allegations made by his wife
Images
A social media post with pictures and video proof of abuse provided by Karina Mamash, the wife of the counselor at the embassy in the UAE, Saken Mamash, was posted today on the page of fund for victims of violence NeMolchi.kz. The fund requested urgent response by the authorities in ensuring the safety of Karina and taking necessary actions against the diplomat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan responded by recalling the accused to back Kazakhstan, Kazinfrorm News Agency correspondent reports.
We are urgently recalling this employee to Kazakhstan. Now law enforcement agencies will deal with his case," the Ministry said in a statement regarding the situation with violence against the diplomat’s wife.
Karina reached out to the foundation NeMolchi.kz (Don’t be silent) with a message and provided evidence of the abuse, which, according to her, has been going on for 10 years.
Dina, hello! I am Mamash Karina Gosmanovna. I declare that I have been subjected to violence for 10 years. I want my husband to be deprived of his diplomatic status and put in prison for all the abuses that he committed against me. Physical, sexual, emotional, economic, domestic, domestic violence", she said in the message.
The recent law on domestic violence against women and children signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on April 15, is yet to come into power.
