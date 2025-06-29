Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub

Today, Telegram is one of the five most downloaded applications in the world and has more than a billion active users per month. It is an independent technology platform focused on speed, scalability, stability and data protection," the organization’s website reads.
In 2024, the internal currency Telegram Stars was launched, which application developers can convert into Toncoin. The platform consistently follows the principles of digital security: no personal data is required during registration, the source code is open, and encryption protocols are available for audit," the hub said.
Joining the Astana Hub ecosystem opens up new opportunities for Telegram for joint projects, exchange of experience and development of digital products in both the domestic and global markets," Astana Hub noted.
