Trailer of Kazakh film 'Ayka' appeared on the net

A trailer of the Kazakh film "Ayka" was released in YouTube, BNews.kz reports.





Kazakh actress Samal Yeslymova, who received the 71st Cannes Film Festival award for Best Actress, plays the main role in the film by Russian director Sergey Dvrotsevoy.









The film reportedly longlisted for Oscars.





Ayka reveals the story of a young immigrant from Kyrgyzstan who illegally works in Moscow, her personal growth, motherhood that she lost and then finds. Earlier, the film was screened at the International Film Festival in Almaty.









