Training seminar for journalists on legal regulation of media on the Internet in Kazakhstan to take place

The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan will support a one-day seminar for some 20 local journalists and bloggers of Aktobe region.

The event will take on May 24 in Aktobe. The participants will be familiarized with the national and international media framework, including practical and legislative aspects of media regulation on the Internet.

The event sessions will be dedicated to access to information, restrictions on freedom of expression, protection of personal data, work with different digital sources of information and fact-checking, and the protection of civil rights in the media field.

Together with national experts from the NGO Legal Media Centre, the participants will examine court cases on hate speech, and instruments of working with the open government database, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

