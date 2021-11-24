What data should be available for Kazakhstanis - list approved
Comments
relevant news
Over 26 thousand children vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has received 645 thousand doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine. To date, 35,012 people have been vaccinated, 26,354 are children and 8658 are pregnant and lactating women," he said.
Tsoi explained why Kazakhstan needs a bio-lab with repository of dangerous strains of viruses
At the moment, the issue of financing at the expense of the state is being worked out. There is a question of profitability," the minister replied.
We have a BSL-3 laboratory that studies virus strains like COVID. The presence of such a laboratory allowed us to quickly develop a vaccine, diagnostics, in order to respond to these strains. In an ordinary laboratory, it is impossible to deal with dangerous strains, as they are infectious," explained Tsoi.
Therefore, this issue is being studied. At the moment we have such a laboratory, on the basis of it we have developed the QazVac vaccine," concluded the Minister of Health.
New road bridge across Esil is under construction in Nur-Sultan
Two bridges are being built in Nur-Sultan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Instagram account of the akim of the capital Altai Kulginov.
“The development of our capital continues, new micro-districts appear, the number of citizens and cars is growing, along with this, the traffic congestion is increasing. To address these issues, improve road traffic capacity, we are working on the construction of road bridges, transport interchanges, additional launch of bus lanes, etc.
We launched the construction of a bridge along Tauelsizdik avenue across the Esil river. Previously, there were litigations that delayed the construction period. At the moment, all procedural issues have been resolved, and the construction of the bridge has begun. This bridge will provide additional communication between Tauelsizdik avenue, the area of the new railway station, the Khazret Sultan Mosque area, Koshkarbaev avenue, Nazimedenov street, Baytursynov street, Kordai street, Ainakol street, Momyshuly avenue with the left bank,” the mayor said.
So, after the commissioning of the bridge on Tauelsizdik avenue, the akimat predicts a decrease in the load on Mangilik El avenue to 20%. It is planned to complete the construction of this bridge in 2023.
In addition, a bridge is under construction on Uly Dala avenue. The bridge connecting the right and left banks will also unload Mangilik El avenue, Zh. Nazhimedenov, A. Baitursynov, R. Koshkarbaev streets, Nova city district, Mynzhildyk alley. The accessibility of the new Nurly Zhol railway station, Telman residential area, Metro hypermarket area, Promyshlenniy residential area, Zhumabaev avenue, Zhurgenov street, etc. will increase.
“The head of state noted the importance of building bridges and road junctions in the capital. This year and last year, about 300 streets were built and repaired. More than half of them are in residential areas. In addition, we have launched new routes, bus lanes, and are renewing the bus fleet. All this allows our citizens to move around the city more comfortably, shorten the travel time and make the city more mobile,” concluded the mayor of the capital.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
19.11.2021, 16:36Non-revaccinated doctors to be suspended from work in Almaty 19.11.2021, 18:13164269Head of State launches construction of CCGT at thermal power plant in Almaty 19.11.2021, 20:15164269President Tokayev visits Alatau Creative Hub in Almaty 19.11.2021, 15:26160219No New Year's parties for children and corporate parties for adults in Almaty - Bekshin 19.11.2021, 12:48153982Coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan as of Nov 19 27.10.2021, 23:49333694Outstanding Images Of The Year 25.10.2021, 12:31328078This week in photos: Peresild's return from ISS, chapel disinfection, McGregor's waxwork 28.10.2021, 17:01243163Kazakhstan, Pakistan sign military cooperation plan 29.10.2021, 19:46230041Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 int’l tournament takes place in Nur-Sultan 29.10.2021, 18:10217270Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-11