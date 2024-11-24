11 y.o Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed gold in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024 in the Transpetrol Sport Hall in Slovakia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





During the tournament, the 11-year-old Kazakh athlete defeated Oleksandra Bets of Ukraine, Julia Vcelkova of Slovakia, Celestine Capati of Singapore, Sofia Truskova of Slovakia, Emily Wu of Switzerland, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.





It was earlier reported Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova had captured the gold medal in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Ismailia 2024 in Egypt. She participated in seven matches, securing victory in each.





Bekmukhambetova won the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Varazdin 2024 in Croatia in August this year.