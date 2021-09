Images | open sources

The Archery Championship of Kazakhstan is to take place in Almaty region, the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan said.

The Archery Championship is to take place between September 28 and October 4 at the Olympic Center Akbulak, bringing together around 150 athletes.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.