25.12.2024, 09:04 4011
Denis Poluboyarinov claims 96kg weightlifting gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Championships
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Denis Poluboyarinov won the junior boys -96kg category and gave his country another gold at the ongoing 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Denis Poluboyarinov added another gold medal for Kazakhstan after winning the junior boys -96kg session with a total of 366kg, 205kg snatch + 161kg clean and jerk.
Coming in second was Iran’s Sepah Amir Hossein with a total lift of 349kg (187kg snatch + 162 clean and jerk). Another Iranian Mohammad Esfandiari took home bronze with a result of 334kg (182kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk).
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 39 more medals at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
12.11.2024, 17:26 43986
Kazakh national team claims 1st place at Shinkyokushinkai Karate tournament in Bangkok
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Shinkyokushinkai Karate national squad earned nine gold medals at the 19th All Asia Full-Contact Karate Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan’s Shinkyokushinkai Karate national team took the first place with nine gold, one silver and eight bronze medals at the 19th All Asia Full-Contact Karate Championship in the Thai capital of Bangkok.
Coming in second is China. Team Thailand ended up third.
Team Kazakhstan also earned 10 licenses for the 1st World Full-contact Karate Championship set to be held in Tokyo, Japan, in 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.11.2024, 12:41 61941
Kazakh table tennis player wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a gold medal in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
The 11-year-old Kazakh athlete participated in six matches, securing a victory in each. During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated Lola Uria of Spain, Serena Rossati of Italy, Emily Cojocaru of Italy, Julia Fernandes of Spain, Bianca Toma of Romania, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.
It was earlier reported that the Kazakhstani pocketed bronze in the U13 Girls' Singles finals of the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.11.2024, 10:20 61751
Kazakhstan's Nurila Assankyzy claims gold at inaugural women’s combat sambo tournament in Astana
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Nurila Assankyzy claimed a gold medal in the first-ever women’s combat sambo competitions at the 2024 World Sambo Championships held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Directorate for Sport Development of Kazakhstan.
Nurila Assankyzy of Kazakhstan defeated Sabina Agazhanova of Turkmenistan 7-4 in the women’s +80kg final at the tournament.
Earlier it was reported that Yessentai Imakhanov brough Kazakhstan the second gold after beaing Uzbek Sardor Olimzhonov in the men’s 64kh category at the 2024 World Sambo Championships.
The 2024 World SAMBO Championships in sports and combat sambo among adults kicked off at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
The tournament brought together nearly 470 athletes from 80 countries, with 28 athletes representing Kazakhstan.
The tournament will feature for the first time competitions in combat sambo among women and blind sambo in the SVI-1 class (totally blind athletes). It’s the final qualifying event for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu.
To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana was the venue for the 2005 World Sambo Championships, with Kazakhstani athletes claiming one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 19:11 44771
Kazakh swimmers set 2 records at Singapore World Cup
Tell a friend
Kazakh swimmers set two records at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Adelaida Pchelintseva renewed her result in the women’s 100m breaststroke clocking the distance in 01:07.74.
Galymzhan Balabek set up Kazakhstan’s record in the men’s 400m freestyle with a result of 03:47.52.
Another swimmer Yegor Popov finished fifth in the men’s 200m backstroke final.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Nurkozha Kaipanov had claimed men’s 70kg freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic Weight Categories in Tirana, Albania.
Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a gold in U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender 2024 in Slovakia’s Senec.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 17:08 44771
Team Kazakhstan upset in 1st bout of IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship in China
Tell a friend
The Kazakh women's national ice hockey team participated in its first match at the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan fought against the national team of China.
Team China defeated the Kazakh squad with a score of 5:0.
Kazakhstan is set to play against Japan on November 2.
It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan's wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov had pocketed the 70kg Freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana, Albania. He became the second Kazakhstani male athlete to grab the gold medal at the tournament named after Rizabek Aitmukhan.
Kazakh table tennis player Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed gold in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024 in the Transpetrol Sport Hall in Slovakia. During the tournament, the 11-year-old Kazakh athlete defeated Oleksandra Bets of Ukraine, Julia Vcelkova of Slovakia, Celestine Capati of Singapore, Sofia Truskova of Slovakia, Emily Wu of Switzerland, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 11:12 44821
11 y.o Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed gold in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024 in the Transpetrol Sport Hall in Slovakia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the tournament, the 11-year-old Kazakh athlete defeated Oleksandra Bets of Ukraine, Julia Vcelkova of Slovakia, Celestine Capati of Singapore, Sofia Truskova of Slovakia, Emily Wu of Switzerland, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.
It was earlier reported Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova had captured the gold medal in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Ismailia 2024 in Egypt. She participated in seven matches, securing victory in each.
Bekmukhambetova won the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Varazdin 2024 in Croatia in August this year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2024, 09:02 44871
Nurkozha Kaipanov secures gold at World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov pocketed the 70kg Freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana, Albania. He became the second Kazakhstani male athlete to grab the gold medal at the tournament named after Rizabek Aitmukhan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Nurkozha Kaipanov defeated Yoshinosuke Aoyagi of Japan 6-1 in the 70kg Freestyle category.
Nurkozha defeated the Japanese wrestler with a score of 5:3, thus claiming gold.
It bears to remind that the Kazakh athlete won silver at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Astana.
Earlier it was reported that Yerzhet Zharlykassyn grabbed the 63kg Greco-Roman silver at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories. Rizabek Aitmukhan won the 97kg freestyle gold at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania. Among womens, Zhamilya Bakbergenova (72kg) secured the silver medal at the Seniors World Wrestling Championships - Non-Olympic Weight Categories.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.10.2024, 12:57 81371
Mikhail Kukushkin wins at the start of ATP Challenger Brest in France
Tell a friend
World No. 111 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan successfully started a performance at the ATP Challenger Brest in France, Kazinform News Agency cited Sports.kz.
The Kazakh tennis player clashed with world No. 256 Edas Butvilas of Lithuania in the first round. Kukushkin beat the Lithuanian athlete with a score of 6:4, 4:6, 7:6.
The 2024 Brest Challenger is played on hard court. The event is set to run between October 21 and 27 in Brest, France.
Earlier it was reported that the ATP had presented the updated list of athletes’ singles and doubles rankings.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
23.12.2024, 09:42Olzhas Bektenov introduces new Deputy Minister - Minister of National Economy 23.12.2024, 10:4634326Italian Ambassador Warmly Thanked For His Successful Mission in Kazakhstan 23.12.2024, 18:4934116Kazakhstan, EU Note Dynamic Cooperation, Plan its Intensive Development in 2025 21.12.2024, 14:5512061Kazakhstan’s Main New Year Trees Lights Up 25.12.2024, 13:234846Plane crashes in Kazakhstan’s Aktau 04.12.2024, 13:05Olzhas Bektenov on priorities in geological exploration: State companies should first of all explore our subsoil to increase revenues207381Olzhas Bektenov on priorities in geological exploration: State companies should first of all explore our subsoil to increase revenues 04.12.2024, 12:57207341Over 83,000 girls in Kazakhstan vaccinated against HPV 03.12.2024, 20:22Enhancing accessibility and education quality in rural areas: Kazakhstan Khalkyna Foundation scales up Capacity Development of Small Rural Schools Using Digital Technologies project204891Enhancing accessibility and education quality in rural areas: Kazakhstan Khalkyna Foundation scales up Capacity Development of Small Rural Schools Using Digital Technologies project 03.12.2024, 19:19202451New teaching model to be introduced in small schools 03.12.2024, 14:07Olzhas Bektenov: Schools in rural areas play an exceptional role as centres of knowledge, culture and leisure. By 2027, 180 new rural schools to be built in Kazakhstan199931Olzhas Bektenov: Schools in rural areas play an exceptional role as centres of knowledge, culture and leisure. By 2027, 180 new rural schools to be built in Kazakhstan