Denis Poluboyarinov claims 96kg weightlifting gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Championships

Kazakhstan’s Denis Poluboyarinov won the junior boys -96kg category and gave his country another gold at the ongoing 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





Denis Poluboyarinov added another gold medal for Kazakhstan after winning the junior boys -96kg session with a total of 366kg, 205kg snatch + 161kg clean and jerk.





Coming in second was Iran’s Sepah Amir Hossein with a total lift of 349kg (187kg snatch + 162 clean and jerk). Another Iranian Mohammad Esfandiari took home bronze with a result of 334kg (182kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk).





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 39 more medals at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar.