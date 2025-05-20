19.05.2025, 19:02 5761
Edgar Mamedov becomes Kazakhstan's youngest Grandmaster
Tell a friend
Edgar Mamedov, a young chess player from Aktau, became the youngest chess Grandmaster in Kazakhstan, breaking the country’s record at the age of 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 - A.
Edgar Mamedov is the country’s first chess player to be a Grandmaster at 14 and the first in the history of Mangistau region, Debut chess school director Anvar Shaikhymov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.05.2025, 16:05 2906
Kazakhstan's Bekmukhambetova wins WTT Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova of Kazakhstan claimed gold in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the Youth Contender Panagyurishte in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the tournament, she confidently defeated Radina Zaharieva (Bulgaria), Martina Nikolova (Bulgaria), Beloslava Balkanska (Bulgaria), Vivien Murkova (Slovakia), Kariss Serban (Romania), and Bianca Toma (Romania).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2025, 20:00 25871
Kazakh swimmer sets new country record
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
One of the leaders of the Kazakh swimming team Adilbek Mussin set a new national record, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He clocked 23.36 seconds in the men’s 50 m backstroke at the ongoing Kazakhstan Swimming Championships in Taldykorgan. He broke his own record of 23.40 seconds.
Notably, Adilbek Mussin won gold in the men’s 50 m and 100 m backstroke events at the Kazakhstan Championships.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.05.2025, 21:29 41806
Kazakh Beksultan Kulmyrza wins IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 title
Images | Para Judo Federation
Tell a friend
Kazakh para judoka Beksultan Kulmyrza won a gold medal at the now-running IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He defeated another Kazakh judoka Galymzhan Smagululy in the men’s 81 kg J2 finals.
Notably, Ainaz Kuralova, Dayana Fedossova and Yergali Shamey grabbed bronze medals on Day 1.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.05.2025, 12:04 74461
Kazakhstan hauls 3 gold medals at track cycling tournament in Uzbekistan
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s track cycling team secured five medals at the Silk Way Namangan held in Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Alisher Zhumakan claimed victory in the group race, with Vladislav Skibin finishing second in the same event.
Kirill Kurdidi, Daniyar Shayakhmetov and Mukhtar Ramazan finished first in the team sprint. Dmitriy Rezanov, Andrey Chugai and Viktor Golov won bronze.
In the team pursuit, Alisher Zhumakan, Dmitry Noskov, Maxim Khoroshavin, and Ilya Karabutov grabbed a gold medal.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2025, 15:20 99401
Kazakhstani swimmers claim 8 medals at Acropolis Swim Open in Greece
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's national swimming team secured a total of eight medals at the Acropolis Swim Open held in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Adilbek Mussin clinched a gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly and added a silver in the 50m butterfly.
Xeniya Ignatova dominated the backstroke events, winning gold in both the 100m and 200m distances.
Aibat Myrzamuratov secured a silver medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke, while Adelaida Pchelintseva claimed second place in the women’s 50m breaststroke. Bronze medals went to Maxim Skazobtsov in the 100m butterfly and Myrzamuratov again in the 50m breaststroke.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2025, 09:35 99161
XDS Astana's Wout Poels wins 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye
Images | aa.com.tr
Tell a friend
Wout Poels of the XDS Astana Team won the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The 37-year-old Dutch cyclist tops the overall general classification lead with a cumulative time of 23 hours, 44 minutes, and 52 seconds, ahead of 161 riders.
Poels' teammate Harold Martin Lopez ranked second, while Team Picnic PostNL's Guillermo Juan Martinez finished third.
The Dutch cyclist earlier powered to a victory in Stage 4, known as the "Queen Stage" for its challenging climbs.
Meanwhile, Matteo Malucelli from XDS Astana claimed Stage 8, ahead of Uno-X Mobility's Alexander Kristoff and Team Polti Visitmalta's Giovanni Lonardi.
The 31-year-old Italian cyclist completed the Cesme-Izmir stage in two hours, 23 minutes, and 26 seconds.
Stage 5 of the tour, scheduled from Marmaris to Aydin, was canceled earlier in the week due to adverse weather conditions and heavy rain, prioritizing the safety of the riders.
Cyclists raced 1,153 kilometers (716 miles) in eight stages that began last Sunday in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya, riding through renowned tourism hotspots such as Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme before reaching the finish line on Sunday in the Aegean city of Izmir.
The 2025 edition saw 161 cyclists from 23 teams across 13 countries and three continents competing.
The race was broadcast live internationally on Eurosport and domestically on TRT Spor, helping to showcase Türkiye's beauty and cycling culture to a global audience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.05.2025, 14:49 118801
Kazakh weightlifter wins Youth World Championships title
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.
Yerseit lifted 117-145-262 to win the youth title, followed by Ramazan Efe Yilmaz from Turkiye with 108-153-261. Abubakar Tsakaev from Russia rounded out the top three making 113-139-252.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches the doubles semis of the ITF W100 tournament in Germany.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.04.2025, 08:14 132886
Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's taekwondo athletes got off to a good start at the 13th Asian Club Taekwondo Championships, which kicked off in Wuxi, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan clinched five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze on the Day 1 of the tournament.
Kazakhstan’s Mariya Sevostyanova (57 kg) secured a gold medal. Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) hauled a silver medal, while Altair Omirbekov (74 kg), Batyrkhan Toleugali (-80 kg), and Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) pocketed bronze medals in their respective categories.
The championship brought together 219 athletes from 14 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.05.2025, 09:48How to stay safe during a heatwave - WHO recommendations 20.05.2025, 08:534031Trump says call with Putin 'went very well,' Russia open to ceasefire and wants to trade with U.S. 20.05.2025, 12:522591Over 3.2 million children to have summer holidays in Kazakhstan 20.05.2025, 10:142346Zayed Humanitarian Foundation launches 3 sustainable social, rehabilitation projects in Kazakhstan 20.05.2025, 13:22Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren2341Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren 13.05.2025, 16:2186256Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hands over Otan Order to public figure Kuanysh Sultanov 13.05.2025, 13:2484931National Bank's report on Y2024 results presented in Akorda 16.05.2025, 13:4255416Olzhas Bektenov holds Interim Meeting of Foreign Investors Council 16.05.2025, 12:1155141Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project 16.05.2025, 11:3154941Baikonur Cosmodrome announces sale of tech equipment 05.05.2025, 17:46202386Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 30.04.2025, 10:01190506Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President181461Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56180441Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 29.04.2025, 18:37177401Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights