Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made it to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list as one of the most promising athletes in the Asia-Pacific region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a major tennis title when she captured victory at the Wimbledon Championship in July 2022", - the article in the Forbes magazine reads.
Moreover, Rybakina earned $10 million in prize money and donated part of her earnings from the matches to aspiring tennis players and animal shelters in Kazakhstan.
Currently Elena Rybakina is ranked 4th in the world by WTA after winning two WTA 1000 titles this year.
Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Roland Garros main draw for 1st time
Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan ranked 147th in the world reached the main draw of the 2023 Roland Garros for the first time in his career, Kazinform reports.
In the final of the qualifying round Skatov defeated Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves in a three-set match 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. The Brazilian tennis player served five aces and made no double faults, while Skatov hit no aces and made three double faults during the match. It lasted for 2h 13 minutes.
It should be mentioned that the Kazakhstani took a crucial break in the 4th game as a result of an unforced error committed by his opponent.
Skatov will face Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the opening match. Another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik will take on Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.
Assaubayeva’s game ends in draw at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia
One of the most prominent chess players in Kazakhstan Bibisara Assaubayeva took on Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina at the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia, Cyprus, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
Both players agreed to a draw on move twenty.
The 19-year-old Assaubayeva is currently ranked 7th in the Nicosia standings with five points and two wins over Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland and Georgian Bella Khotenashvili.
The Kazakhstani is set to play one more game against Kateryna Lagno today.
Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva reaches ITF W25 Kursumlijska Banja semis
Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva won the quarterfinal match against Slovak Nina Vargova at the ITF W25 Kursumlijska Banja tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan defeated Nina Vargova of Slovakia, the world’s 1,019th female tennis player, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) in the quarterfinal of the ITF women’s singles tennis event in Kuršumlijska Banja, Serbia.
Zhibek is currently placed 447th in the WTA singles rating.
The Kazakhstani is to take on the winner of Denise Valente vs. Baglow Eleanor meet in the semifinal of the tournament.
Skatov wins at the start of 2023 French Open
Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov (world No147) played his debut qualification match of the 2023 French Open tournament in Paris, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
He defeated Canadian Gabriel Diallo (world No146) in two sets with a score of 6:4, 7:6.
The match lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.
During the game, Skatov hit no aces and made three double faults. He also earned nine points and won nine games in a row.
22-year-old Skatov is Kazakhstan’s No2 in the world rankings after Alexander Bublik, who is ranked 48th by ATP.
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open title earning 521,754 euros and collecting 1,000 rank points to climb to the 4th spot in the latest WTA Rankings, Kazinform reports.
Kazakhstan’s No. 1 Elena Rybakina defeated Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 1-0 ranking 47th in the world in the final clash at the Italian Open in Rome. Kalinina retired due to the leg injury during the second set.
Notably, Rybakina won the Indian Wells crown earlier this year. It is her fifth singles title (2023 WTA 1000 Indian Wells, 2022 Grand Slam Wimbledon, 2020 WTA 250 Hobart International, and 2019 WTA Bucharest Open). Besides, Elena strolled to the Australian Open and Miami Open WTA 1000 finals this year.
Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Kazakhstan won its last match at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Kazinform reports.
Kazakhstan stunned Team Slovenia 4:3 in its third win of the tournament. Nikita Mikhailis, Batyrlan Muratov, Yevgeniy Rymarev and Maxim Mukhametov all scored for the Kazakh side.
Throughout the match Team Kazakhstan managed to tie the score three times.
Kazakhstan preserved its 6th place in the Group B by defeating Norway and Slovakia and suffering defeats from the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, and Latvia.
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko advanced to the quarterfinal of the ITF USA F14 Futures 2023 men’s singles tournament in Pensacola, Florida, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko beat American Jonah Braswell 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16 of the tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 28 minutes.
Popko is to take on British Blu Baker in the quarterfinal of the tennis event in the US.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
World №6 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the first WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career after yet another encounter with world №1 Iga Swiatek, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
The Kazakhstani faced the defending champion Swiatek in the semifinal of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy.
Swiatek retired in the middle of the third set being 2-6, 7-6, 2-2 down to Rybakina due to a leg injury.
The Kazakhstani took their head to head rivalry to 3-2, ending Swiatek’s 14-match win streak.
It was a really tough match, especially the beginning. I would say I didn’t start that good," - said Rybakina after the match, praising Swiatek’s aggressive and explosive style of the game. She also admitted she struggled with the first serve in the first set.
She will clash with world №20 Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the tournament this Friday.
