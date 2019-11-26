Golovkin no longer in WorldBoxingNews.net P4P Top 5

Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin is ranked 6th in the updated version of the WorldBoxingNews.net pound-for-pound rankings of the world’s best boxers regardless of their weight class, Sports.kz informs.

At the top is Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez who elbowed aside Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko. Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue is placed 3rd.

In the previous version of the rankings Golovkin was ranked 5th.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.