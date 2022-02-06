Система Orphus

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games

04.02.2022, 20:32 2746
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games
Images | Akorda.kz
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games, which took place at the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest), Akorda press service reports.
 
Along with the Kazakhstan's leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the presidents of Argentina, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ecuador, the Emir of Qatar, the Prime Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Mongolia, Pakistan, the King of Cambodia, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the Prince of Monaco, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, the Princess of Thailand, the UN Secretary General, the IOC President, the WHO Director General, the SCO Secretary General, as well as a number of other foreign officials became guests of the ceremony.
 
The flag-bearers of Kazakhstan became short-track athlete Abzal Azhgaliyev and speed skater Yekaterina Aidova. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Kazakhstan's athletes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the XXIV Winter Olympic Games open on Friday night. After that grandiose fireworks lit up the sky over the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest).
 
In his speech at the opening ceremony International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach greeted the athletes and officials and congratulated the Chinese friends on the Chinese Lunar Year. He also thanked the organizers and volunteers for their work.
 
Kazakhstan national team consists of 34 athletes who have won 87 licenses. They will compete in 8 sports: cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating and short track.
 
In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstan announces its roster for Davis Cup Qualifier against Norway

04.02.2022, 16:11 2806
The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation has revealed the roster of its national team for the upcoming Davis Cup Qualifier 1st round encounter against Norway, Kazinform has learnt from the KTF's press service.
 
The roster includes world number 35 Alexander Bublik, world number 166 Mikhail Kukushkin, world number 180 Dmitry Popko, ATP doubles number 35 Andrey Golubev and ATP doubles number 67 Aleksandr Nedovyesov.
 
Kazakhstan vs Norway Davis Cup Qualifier is set to take place between 4 and 5 March 2022 at the Oslo Tennis Arena in Oslo.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani athletes results in Moguls Qualification

03.02.2022, 19:28 5721
Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani athletes results in Moguls Qualification
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani athletes have officially kicked off their participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China, Sports.kz reports.
 
Kazakhstani athletes took part in the Women's Moguls Qualification at the Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium. The top 10 athletes qualified to Final 1 of the event, while the remainder qualified to Qualification 2.
 
Unfortunately, Kazakhstani freestyle skier Yuliya Galysheva didn't participate in the event for unclear reasons. Ayaulym Amrenova and Olessya Graur of Kazakhstan finished 16th and 23rd, respectively. Kazakhstani Anastassiya Gorodko didn't finish the qualification.
 
Ayaulym Amrenova, Olessya Graur and Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan will all join Galysheva in the Qualification 2 event. The Women's Moguls Qualification 2 is scheduled for 6 February.
 
Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan failed to qualify for the Men's Moguls final at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. 
 
In order to propel to the final our freestyle skiers had to be among the top 10 athletes following results of the Men's Moguls Qualification 1. Unfortunately, Dmitriy Reikherd finished 12th by scoring 75.43 and Pavel Kolmakov finished 17th by earning 74.09.
 
Both Reikherd and Kolmakov have a chance to reach the final of the Men's Moguls after the Men's Moguls Qualification 2 set for 6 February.
 
As for the top 3 of the Men's Moguls Qualification 1, it was Canadian Mikael Kingsbury who topped it. He is followed by Walter Wallberg of Sweden and Benjamin Cavet of France.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Bublik of Kazakhstan advances to tennis tournament quarterfinal in France

03.02.2022, 08:19 5816
Kazakhstan's No.1 tennis player Alexander Bublik won the second-round match of the professional tennis tournament - the Open Sud de France - held in Montpellier, France, Kazinform reports.
 
According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the Kazakhstani won over Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2.
 
The match lasted for 1 hour and 58 minutes with the Kazakhstani firing 11 aces, making five double faults and saving six break points out of 14. The score of the two players' personal encounters is now 1-1.
 
Bublik is to face off against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the quarterfinal.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev to participate in WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis

02.02.2022, 16:44 7471
Alan Kurmangaliyev will represent Kazakhstan at the WTT Youth Star Contender in Tunis, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.
 
Kurmangaliyev will vie against other table tennis players from 25 countries in singles and doubles events.
 
The prize fund of the upcoming tournament totals $15,000.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches 2nd round of tennis tournament in France

01.02.2022, 15:15 9246
Kazakhstan's top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the second round of the professional tennis tournament - the Open Sud de France - held in Montpellier, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakhstani needed one hour and 47 minutes to defeat Dutch Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of the tournament.

Bublik hit 20 aces, made six double faults and saved one break point of nine.

The Kazakhstani is next to take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France or Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances to Australian Open final

27.01.2022, 11:32 19161
Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the final of the Australian Open doubles, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
 
Danilina and Haddad Maia upset No.2 seeds Japanese Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the semifinal of the Australian Open doubles 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. The match lasted for 2 hours and 18 minutes. The Kazakh-Brazilian tandem is to take on world No.1 seeds in doubles Czech Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the final.
 
Notably, the Kazakh-Brazilian duo has scored their ninth victory in a row in the season.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Sagandykova of Kazakhstan fails in Australian Open junior event

26.01.2022, 16:16 23006
Aruzhan Sagandykova of Kazakhstan paired with Ekaterina Khayrutdinova of Russia lost in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-Russian tandem lost to Canadian duo Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 2-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles.

Aruzhan Sagandykova is the first Kazakhstani to make it to the third round of the Australian Open Juniors.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh Sagandykova eases into Australian Open Juniors quarterfinal

25.01.2022, 14:43 25706
For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan the country's tennis player stormed into the 3rd round at the Australian Open Juniors 2022, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service.
 
The 17-year-old Sagandykova and Russia's Ekaterina Khayrutdinova in the 2nd round crashed Greece's Michaela Laki and Dimitra Pavlou with a score of 6:3, 6:3.
 
In the quarterfinal they will play vs winners of the match between Lucie Havlickova/Dominika Salkova and Kayla Cross/Victoria Mboko.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read