12.07.2024, 22:59 2261
Kazakh duo sails into 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships quarterfinal
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani duo Assylzhan Arystanbekova and Sonya Zhiyenbayeva defeated Slovak-Japanese tandem Renata Jamrichova/Ena Koike - 6:2, 3:6, 10:6 in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships ladies' doubles, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In quarterfinal, Arystanbekova and Zhiyenbayeva will face German-Czekh duo Julia Stusek/Julie Pastikova
In the third round of the Wimbledon Juniors men’s singles, Amir Omarkhanov lost in a spectacular match to the junior world No 1 Kaylan Bigun with a score of 7:6 (7:4), 0:6, 4:6. Kaylan Bigun is the winner of the Roland Garros Junior Championships 2024.
11.07.2024, 17:47 2456
Kazakhstan’s Zhiyenbayeva advances to 3rd round of Wimbledon Junior Championships
Images | ktf.kz
World No. 22 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Ranking Sonja Zhiyenbayeva of Kazakhstan is continuing her successful run in the 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).
Sonja defeated Japanese Ena Koike (ranked 19th ITF Juniors) in the second-round match with a score of 6-3, 6-4. The Japanese ranks 559th in the Women's Tennis Association Singles Rankings.
In the third round, Sonja will compete against a winner of 2024 Australian Open Junior Championships Renata Jamrichova (ranked 2nd ITF Juniors).
10.07.2024, 21:39 2611
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan into 2024 Wimbledon semifinal
Images | ktf.kz
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan edged out Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in a two-set battle to reach the 2024 Wimbledon semifinal, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina of Kazakhstan outlasted Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, ranked 21st in the world, 6-3, 6-2 in a two-set battle to advance to the semifinal of the Grand Slam tournament in London, the UK.
The Kazakhstani hit six aces and made one double fault during the quarterfinal battle.
The 25-year-old Kazakhstani is to take on Czech Barbora Krejčíková in the semifinal.
05.07.2024, 12:31 13766
Elena Rybakina stuns Laura Siegemund, races into Wimbledon Round 3
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina eased into the third round in the ladies’ singles at Wimbledon 2024 beating World No.72 Laura Siegemund in three sets, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.
Their clash lasted 2 hours and 12 minutes and ended with a score of 6:3, 3:6, 6:3.
Elena Rybakina will play Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.
03.07.2024, 10:10 14186
Kazakhstani Putintseva wins first-round match at Wimbledon 2024
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s tennis player Yulia Putinsteva World No.35 defeated Angelique Kerber of Germany in the ladies’ singles first-round match at the Wimbledon 2024 in London, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.
Their encounter lasted for 1 hour and 19 minutes to end 7:5, 6:3.
Angelique Kerber won three Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open 2016, US Open 2016 and Wimbledon 2018.
Next, Putintseva will play against Kateřina Siniaková.
24.06.2024, 19:08 38501
Yulia Putintseva wins her first grass-court singles title at Rothesay Classic Birmingham
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (ranked 190th) to secure her first-ever grass-court singles title at the WTA-250 Rothesay Classic tournament in Birmingham (Great Britain), KTF press-service reports.
The final match, which lasted for 1 hour and 28 minutes, ended with a score of 6:1, 7:6 (10:8).
In the second set, she came from 5:3 behind and saved two set points.
This became the third champion’s title for Putintseva and first-ever grass title in her career.
On Monday, June 24, Putintseva will climb seven spots up in the world rankings to occupy the 34th line.
21.06.2024, 16:15 46806
How many Olympic licenses have Kazakhstani athletes pocketed so far
The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Yermek Marzhikpayev, talked about the number of Kazakh athletes who will participate in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of international sporting competition. The 2024 Olympics in Paris will see 10,500 athletes from 205 countries participating in 32 sports. As of today, Kazakhstan has 78 licenses in 22 sports in its pocket. Unfortunately, the country has not captured licenses in women's wrestling and weightlifting this year," Minister Marzhikpayev said.
Additionally, the minister provided a breakdown of the regions that received the largest number of licenses.
The city of Almaty earned the highest number of Olympic quotas - 16. Shymkent athletes captured 12 licenses, Astana athletes - 9 licenses. East Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and Zhetysu regions pocketed 5 licenses each. Four additional rating and license tournaments are scheduled to take place. Our goal is to obtain 80-85 quotas that would allow us to participate in the Paris Olympics," the minister noted.
20.06.2024, 19:54 48516
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina to compete against former world No. 1
Images | ktf.kz
World No. 4 tennis player from Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina, has successfully started her participation in the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina commenced the second round against Russian competitor world No. 35 Veronika Kudermetova. The Kazakh tennis player defeated Kudermetova in two sets with the score of 6-4 and 7-5. In the second set, Rybakina managed to make a comeback by breaking her opponent's serve. The match’s duration was one and half hour.
Elena Rybakina successfully advanced to the third round of the tournament, where she will compete against the former world No. 1, Victoria Azarenka ranked 19th in the world.
Rybakina was playing her first official match since her performance in the 2024 Roland Garros, where she reached the quarterfinals.
19.06.2024, 21:55 49276
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances at 2024 Birmingham Classic
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, ranked 41st in the world, is off to a good start at the WTA 250 singles tennis tournament held in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Putintseva outplayed Franch Clara Burel, world’s number 43, 6-3, 6-4 at the start of the 2024 Birmingham Classic.
The Kazakhstani is to take on next Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.
