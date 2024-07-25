This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh eSports teams show impressive results at IESF WEC24
Kazakhstani delegation for Paris Olympics announced
World Nomadic Games venues for 21 sports revealed
2024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes
Finally, we are here. It has been a long journey these seven years, but it has been a hugely rewarding one," Bach said. "We have a wonderful Olympic Village, and all the ingredients for a great Olympic Games are here."
The venues are not only breathtaking; they are of the highest standard. You feel how the enthusiasm in France is growing, and I hope you have the same feeling," the IOC boss added.
It's a Village that was built by athletes, for athletes," Laurent Michaud, director of the village, said. "We've been able to provide all these services in an optimal way so that the athletes have only one thing to do, and that is to focus on their competitions."
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov makes winning return at 2024 Swedish Open
Kazakh rider takes impressive solo win at Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta
I didn’t expect that I would be able to win at the first stage, since it was not easy at the last race, but today I already felt good. I think the team training camp paid off, we did a good amount of work. Today we had a short stage and at the end I managed to attack, there were several riders behind me, then only one rider remained with me, and I decided that I needed to try to attack again. When I saw that he was dropped, I kept the pace and with one kilometer to go, I realized that I would definitely be the first who made it to the finish. I’m very happy to start the stage race with a victory and I will try to protect the leader’s jersey until the very end," said Ilkhan Dostiev after the finish.
Kazakhstani tennis players up in world junior rankings
Davide Ballerini extends contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team
The start of the season was not the best for me due to a knee injury, but with the support of the team, I managed to fully recover and return to a high level of my form. Unfortunately, I had to miss the entire classics season, but now everything is going well. I rode the Giro d’Italia, and now I’m here at the Tour de France. There are many goals ahead that I would like to achieve both this year and in the future. I believe that together with Astana Qazaqstan Team I can achieve them all. Therefore, I am very happy to extend my contract with the team where I truly feel at home", - said Davide Ballerini.
We know really well Davide’s qualities as a rider; he is a true professional. Despite missing the first few months of the season, since April Davide has been showing an impressive level. He had a great Giro, and now he is performing very well at the Tour de France, providing incredible support to Mark Cavendish. Of course, he is one of our key riders for the classics, and we believe he will excel next season. We have some serious goals, and riders like Davide Ballerini should be the foundation of the team not only for the classics but also for the Grand Tours", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances at Hungarian Grand Prix
