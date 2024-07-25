Kazakh eSports teams show impressive results at IESF WEC24

Tell a friend

Teams from Kazakhstan excelled in the recently finished World Esports Championship 2024 regional qualifications organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF). Amazing results at the regional level carried throughout the competition, which started with national qualifying in May, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





The Kazakhstan ML:BB Male and ML:BB Female teams dominated the tournament, taking first place and securing their places in the finals, which will take place in November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.





The Dota 2, CS2 and CS2 Women teams also did not remain in the shadows, winning high places in the competition: Dota 2 took third place, and both men's and women's CS2 took first places.





It is expected that other Kazakh teams, which also took first place, will participate in the regional qualifications, which will be held in an offline format from September 13 to 17 in Chengdu, China. This stage will be the last chance for the team to demonstrate their skills and desire for victory before the final in Riyadh.