Kazakh weightlifter wins Youth World Championships title
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.
Yerseit lifted 117-145-262 to win the youth title, followed by Ramazan Efe Yilmaz from Turkiye with 108-153-261. Abubakar Tsakaev from Russia rounded out the top three making 113-139-252.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches the doubles semis of the ITF W100 tournament in Germany.
30.04.2025, 08:14 18581
Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships
Kazakhstan's taekwondo athletes got off to a good start at the 13th Asian Club Taekwondo Championships, which kicked off in Wuxi, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan clinched five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze on the Day 1 of the tournament.
Kazakhstan’s Mariya Sevostyanova (57 kg) secured a gold medal. Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) hauled a silver medal, while Altair Omirbekov (74 kg), Batyrkhan Toleugali (-80 kg), and Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) pocketed bronze medals in their respective categories.
The championship brought together 219 athletes from 14 countries.
28.04.2025, 20:59 26321
Milad Karimi takes his second gold at World Cup Cairo 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed his second gold at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Karimi stunned the jury again with an excellent performance in the men’s high bar finals having gained 14.466 points.
Silver medal went to Marios Georgiou from Cyprus who finished with 14.066 points, and Swiss athlete Noe Seifert took bronze with 13.866 points.
28.04.2025, 13:37 25191
Team Kazakhstan hauls 2 silver medals at Asian MTB Championships
Images | olympic.kz
The Asian MTB Championships wrapped up in Guizhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani squad secured two medals at the continental championships.
Kazakhstan took the second place in the mixed relay team event.
Denis Sergiyenko also claimed a silver medal in the men's XCO event.
24.04.2025, 11:06 52246
Kazakh taekwondo athletes pocket 2 medals at international tournament in China
Images | Olympic.kz
The WT President's Cup-Asian region international tournament kicked off in Tai'an, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan claimed two medals on the Day 1 of the competition.
Batyrkhan Toleugali (80kg) and Aziza Karajanova (53kg) claimed third place on the podium.
In the fights for reaching the final, Toleugali lost to Park Junsang of South Korea, while Karajanova was upset against Mobina Nematzadeh of Iran.
It’s worth noting that Batyrkhan Toleugali and Aziza Karajanova also secured qualification spots for Team Kazakhstan at the 2026 Asian Championships.
23.04.2025, 18:58 52426
Team Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at Asian MTB Championships
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s mountain bike team made a strong start at the Asian MTB Championships 2025 in Guizhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani squad secured a silver medal at the continental championship.
Team Kazakhstan included Bogdan Lukhmanov, Violetta Kazakova, Alexey Fefelov, Denis Sergiyenko, Yuliya Li, and Alina Karassyova.
China claimed the top spot, while India secured the bronze medal.
22.04.2025, 15:13 56671
Kazakhstani athletes claim 6 medals at Asian Youth Athletics Championships
Images | Olympic.kz
The 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 wrapped up in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan secured six medals. Polina Kuzubova grabbed the team's gold with a standout performance in the heptathlon. Askar Omirzak secured silver in the decathlon.
Bronze medals were claimed by Asylzat Kydyrbay in the heptathlon, Dmitriy Shkerdin in the pole vault, and Evelina Ryabkova and Kirill Savchenko in the 400-meter hurdles.
Kazakhstan finished 10th in the overall medal standings. China topped the table, followed by Uzbekistan in second and Japan in third place.
As reported earlier, athletes from Astana’s No. 1 Specialized Sports School of the Olympic Reserve for Children and Youth have clinched a bronze medal at the second stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.
18.04.2025, 22:43 66421
Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi claims gold at World Cup in Qatar
Images | olympic.kz
Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan scored 14.466 points to claim gold in the men’s floor exercise event at the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
His compatriot Altynkhan Temirbek ended up as a runner-up in the event with a result of 13.633.
Later, Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan finished third in the men’s pommel horse final with a score of 14.566, bringing Team Kazakhstan third medal at the World Cup in Qatar’s Doha.
Another Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrisov came in fourth after scoring 14.200.
Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia took home men’s pommel horse gold with 14.700 points and Hong Yanming of China won silver with 14.666.
18.04.2025, 08:49 77206
Kazakhstan shines at Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan won the first medals at the ongoing 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 in Dammam, Saudia Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Polina Kuzubova of Kazakhstan won gold in the Women U18 Heptathlon Long Jump scoring 5.089 points, while Assylzat Kydyrbay finished third with 4.355 points. Uzbekistan’s Sofya Nikolayeva took home silver with 4.904.
It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev secured the gold medal in the U19 Boys Singles at the WTT Youth Star Contender Metz 2025.
