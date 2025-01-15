10.01.2025, 16:14 1616
Kazakhstan claims historic first freestyle aerials gold at FIS Junior World Ski Championships
Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov claimed gold for Kazakhstan in the men’s freestyle aerials event at the 2025 FIS Freestyle Junior World Ski Championships in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Through the qualification round it was China’s Yang Yuheng looking like the strongest bet for gold with the leading combined score of 101.79 points.
However, Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov of Kazakhstan did make his way through to the final round in the third place just behind Elliot Beauregard of Canada (second), as both scored 97.11.
In the final round, Dinmukhammed scored 104.52 points to eke out a win. Coming in second was Yang Yuheng with a result of 101.79. Yang Zhicheng finished third with 94.82 points.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan claimed three medals at the FIS Freestyle Moguls World Junior Championships in Almaty.
14.01.2025, 11:56 1981
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina secures 1st win at Australian Open 2025
World No. 7 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan successfully started a performance at the Australian Open 2025 at Melbourne Park, Kazinform News Agency cites Olymic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina faced Australian Emerson Jones, 16, in the first round.
The Kazakh tennis player eliminated Emerson Jones with a total score of 6:1, 6:1.
Rybakina’s next opponent is American Iva Jovic.
Earlier Kazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina fell down in the latest WTA Singles Rankings.
13.01.2025, 10:22 1471
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva cruises into Adelaide International semifinals in Australia
World No. 25 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan played against world No. 13 Diana Shnaider of Russia in the Adelaide International quarterfinals in Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Putintseva defeated the Russian tennis player with a score of 7:6, 6:7, 6:4 in three sets. The match lasted 3 hours and 13 minutes.
After cruising into the tournament’s semifinals, the Kazakhstani tennis player will clash with world No. 7 Jessica Pegula. It should be noted that Pegula is seeded No.1 at the Adelaide International.
As reported earlier Yulia Putintseva set a record after victory in the Adelaide International quarterfinals in Australia.
05.01.2025, 10:09 8531
Sofiya Aktayeva pockets gold at FIE Junior Foil World Cup in UAE
Kazakh fencer Sofiya Aktayeva bagged a gold medal at the FIE Junior Foil World Cup Fujairah in the UAE, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Sofiya beat Zhihe Tie of China with a score of 15:13.
Recall that the training camp of the Kazakh epée fencing team had finished in Dubai, the UAE.
As earlier reported, the 2024 FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship had wrapped up in New York with Ian Nepomniachtchi and Magnus Carlsen sharing the champion's title.
01.01.2025, 11:12 18291
Rybakina secures 1st win in United Cup quarterfinal
The leader of the Kazakh women's tennis team, Elena Rybakina, bagged the first win for Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal match vs Germany at the United Cup ongoing in Australian Perth, Kazinform News Agency learned from KTF.
Rybakina, who is positioned sixth in the WTA rankings, beat World No 80 Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:3, 6:1.
Thus, Team Kazakhstan took a lead - 1:0. Next on the court will be Alexander Shevchenko (ranked 78th by the ATP) and Daniel Masur (ranked 254th by the ATP).
Earlier, Elena Rybakina secured the first win against Spain at the United Cup.
25.12.2024, 09:04 30651
Denis Poluboyarinov claims 96kg weightlifting gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Championships
Kazakhstan’s Denis Poluboyarinov won the junior boys -96kg category and gave his country another gold at the ongoing 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Denis Poluboyarinov added another gold medal for Kazakhstan after winning the junior boys -96kg session with a total of 366kg, 205kg snatch + 161kg clean and jerk.
Coming in second was Iran’s Sepah Amir Hossein with a total lift of 349kg (187kg snatch + 162 clean and jerk). Another Iranian Mohammad Esfandiari took home bronze with a result of 334kg (182kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk).
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 39 more medals at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar.
12.11.2024, 17:26 70641
Kazakh national team claims 1st place at Shinkyokushinkai Karate tournament in Bangkok
The Kazakh Shinkyokushinkai Karate national squad earned nine gold medals at the 19th All Asia Full-Contact Karate Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan’s Shinkyokushinkai Karate national team took the first place with nine gold, one silver and eight bronze medals at the 19th All Asia Full-Contact Karate Championship in the Thai capital of Bangkok.
Coming in second is China. Team Thailand ended up third.
Team Kazakhstan also earned 10 licenses for the 1st World Full-contact Karate Championship set to be held in Tokyo, Japan, in 2025.
11.11.2024, 12:41 88596
Kazakh table tennis player wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a gold medal in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
The 11-year-old Kazakh athlete participated in six matches, securing a victory in each. During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated Lola Uria of Spain, Serena Rossati of Italy, Emily Cojocaru of Italy, Julia Fernandes of Spain, Bianca Toma of Romania, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.
It was earlier reported that the Kazakhstani pocketed bronze in the U13 Girls' Singles finals of the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024.
11.11.2024, 10:20 88096
Kazakhstan's Nurila Assankyzy claims gold at inaugural women’s combat sambo tournament in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Nurila Assankyzy claimed a gold medal in the first-ever women’s combat sambo competitions at the 2024 World Sambo Championships held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Directorate for Sport Development of Kazakhstan.
Nurila Assankyzy of Kazakhstan defeated Sabina Agazhanova of Turkmenistan 7-4 in the women’s +80kg final at the tournament.
Earlier it was reported that Yessentai Imakhanov brough Kazakhstan the second gold after beaing Uzbek Sardor Olimzhonov in the men’s 64kh category at the 2024 World Sambo Championships.
The 2024 World SAMBO Championships in sports and combat sambo among adults kicked off at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
The tournament brought together nearly 470 athletes from 80 countries, with 28 athletes representing Kazakhstan.
The tournament will feature for the first time competitions in combat sambo among women and blind sambo in the SVI-1 class (totally blind athletes). It’s the final qualifying event for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu.
To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana was the venue for the 2005 World Sambo Championships, with Kazakhstani athletes claiming one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.
