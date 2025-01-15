Kazakhstan claims historic first freestyle aerials gold at FIS Junior World Ski Championships

Images | NOC RK

Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov claimed gold for Kazakhstan in the men’s freestyle aerials event at the 2025 FIS Freestyle Junior World Ski Championships in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





Through the qualification round it was China’s Yang Yuheng looking like the strongest bet for gold with the leading combined score of 101.79 points.





However, Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov of Kazakhstan did make his way through to the final round in the third place just behind Elliot Beauregard of Canada (second), as both scored 97.11.





In the final round, Dinmukhammed scored 104.52 points to eke out a win. Coming in second was Yang Yuheng with a result of 101.79. Yang Zhicheng finished third with 94.82 points.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan claimed three medals at the FIS Freestyle Moguls World Junior Championships in Almaty.