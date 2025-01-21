Kazakhstan pockets 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals at Universiade 2025

Tell a friend

The Kazakhstan’s team dropped two spots in the medal standings at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games also known as the XXXII Winter World University Games or the 32nd Winter Universiade 2025 in Torino, Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





As of now, Kazakhstan ranks sixth with three gold, four silver and four bronze medals.





France tops the medal table with 17 gold, eight silver, and nine bronze medals, followed by Germany with six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals. Finland rounds out the top three with five gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.





Poland also ranks among the top five, securing five gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, and Spain with four gold, seven silver, and two bronze medals.





It is worth reminding figure skater Sofia Samodelkina claimed a bronze medal following women’s short and free programs having scored 190.96 at the 2025 FISU World Winter University Games in Torino.





It was earlier reported, biathlete Nikita Akimov claimed third gold for Team Kazakhstan at the 2025 FISU World Winter University Games. Another biathlete Arina Kryukova won a bronze medal.