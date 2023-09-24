22.09.2023, 09:17 1716
Kazakhstan pockets 3rd medal at World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade
Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova won the bronze medal in the women’s 72 kg final bout at the now-running 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.
Zhamilya beat Natalia Strzalka of Poland 4:1 to add the third medal to the country’s tally. As earlier reported, Rizabek Aitmukhan won gold, and Azamat Dauletbekov secured bronze in the men’s finals.
Zhamilya twice took silver at the World Championships in 2021 and 2022, and three times won the Asian Championships title.
19.09.2023
Kazakh wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan grabs gold at World Championships
The Head of State congratulated Kazakh wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan on his gold in the men’s 92 kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Rizabek is the first Kazakh to secure the title of the World Freestyle Wrestling Championships. It is a historic milestone. The President expressed confidence that the bright victory of Rizabek Aitmukhan will contribute to promoting sports among the younger generation.
18.09.2023
Alexey Lutsenko wins Memorial Marco Pantani
The Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko won the Italian one-day race (1.1) Memorial Marco Pantani (193.3 km). On the streets of Cesenatico Lutsenko outsprinted Marc Hirschi and Pavel Sivakov. This is the second success of Alexey Lutsenko in Memorial Marco Pantani after his win in 2019, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.
A group of riders went away shortly after the start in Riccione, but Astana Qazaqstan Team riders made a great effort to chase the break and to bring it back just before the decisive part.
I want to thank all my teammates for an amazing job during the whole day. Firstly, Gleb Brussenskiy and Yuriy Natarov and later Gianni Moscon, Harold Tejada and Harold Martin Lopez made a huge work for me to control the breakaway and then to provide me a perfect position for the attack to join the right leading group. Also, Simone Velasco was always next to me until the moment I went away with five more riders. We did it in a right way as a team and I am really proud of my teammates", - said Alexey Lutsenko.
On the local laps with Crocetta (1.5 km, 5.5%) and Longiano (1.1 km, 7.6%) climbs a group of six riders broke away clear, immediately opening a solid gap. Alexey Lutsenko was there, doing an active race and always staying in front.
On the final lap at the steepest part it was Marc Hirschi, who attacked and me and Pavel Sivakov followed this attack. Well, we remained in three and we continued working hard to the finish, not allowing the chasers to bridge back to our group. In the final I tried to attack, but also my rivals tried to anticipate the sprint, however we arrived all together in Cesenatico and I just did my best in sprint, taking this nice victory", - added Alexey Lutsenko.
For Alexey Lutsenko this is his sixth success in 2023 after a stage and the overall at the Tour of Sicily, individual time trial and the road race at Kazakhstan National Championships and the Circuit de Getxo.
I am really happy to win today, and it is so nice to get this win on the birthday of Alexandr Vinokurov, our General Manager. I think this is a nice gift to him on his 50th anniversary. But, at the same time this is a significant success for the whole team, I believe it will help us to keep our motivation high for the last months of the season. I felt good today and it feels like my form is growing up. It is really good before such an important event as Asian Games. I hope to come to this competition on my 100% form. After a few days I am going to come back to Italy for some more racing before flying to China together with our National Team", - concluded Alexey Lutsenko.
12.09.2023
FIDE WWTC 2023: Kazakhstan brings home silver
Kazakhstan grabbed silver medal at the FIDE World Women's Team Championship 2023 (FIDE WWTC 2023) held in Bydgoszcz, Poland which brought together 12 teams divided into two pools, Kazinform has learnt from the Sports.kz.
The matches were decided by team points, with 2 points for the winning team and 1 each in case of a draw.
In the final two clashes Kazakhstan lost to Georgia’s players 1,5:2,5, and 0,5:3,5.
Bibisara Assaubayeva, Meruert Kamalidenova, Xeniya Balabayeva, Alua Nurmanova, Amina Kairbekova, and Assel Serikbay defended the country’s colours in Poland.
This win is hailed as the best achievement of the country’s team at the world championships.
11.09.2023
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland
Kazakhstan beat Northen Ireland 1-0 in the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying, Group H, Kazinform reports.
Maxim Samorodov of Kazakhstan shot a superb goal in the 27th minute, the only goal of the game.
With this win Kazakhstan is up to second in Group H.
08.09.2023
Kazakh Kulambayeva propels to Open delle Puglie semis
The team of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Carole Monnet defeated Laura Pigossi and Marina Bassols Ribera in two sets in the women’s doubles quarterfinals clash at the now-running Open delle Puglie in Italy’s Bari, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.
They sealed a result of 7:6. 6:0.
In the semifinals, the Kazakh-French duo will play against Elixane Lechemia and Valentini Grammatikopoulou.
07.09.2023
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina slides into US Open 2023 finals
Anna Danilina and Harri Heliövaara defeated Mate Pavić and Ena Shibahara in the mixed doubles semifinals 7:6 (7:2), 6:4 at the now-running US Open 2023, Kazinform reports.
In the finals, the Kazakh-Finnish duo will take on the top-seeded American team of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek on September 9.
04.09.2023
Astana plays host to main event in national sports
The 6th Festival of National Sports of Kazakhstanis taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The tournament, held once in four years, sees the regions competing in national sports such as asyk atu, audaryspak, baiga, traditional archery, zhamby atu (traditional archery on horses), zhekpe-zhek, Kazakh quresi, kusbegilik (hunting with falconry), tenge ilu, and togyzkumalak.
Over 1,300 athletes are competing in 11 sports to define top three regions.
The Festival is to run through September 10.
30.08.2023
Elena Rybankina, the only Kazakh player, to vie for top honors at US Open
Kazakh tennis players Timofey Skatov as well as Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putinsteva lost in their first-round matches at the now-running US Open 2023, Kazinform refers to Schrödinger's Sport Telegram Channel.
22 year-old Skatov World No. 129 lost to Australia’s Alex de Minaur World No. 13 with a score of 2:6, 6:3, 1:6, 5:7.
Elena Rybakina World No. 4 defeated Ukraine’s Kostyuk in the opening-round match.
