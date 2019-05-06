Kazakhstan secures 3rd win at 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Photo: SPORTINFORM

Kazakhstan has won today the match vs. Korea (4-1) at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A underway in Nur-Sultan, SPORTINFORM reports.

Korea - Kazakhstan 1-4 (0-2, 0-1, 1-1)

0-1 - Pavel Akolzin - 03:57

0-2 - Leonid Metalnikov - 16:46

0-3 - Dmitri Shevchenko - 29:45

1-3 - Sangwoo Shin - 50:13

1-4 - Nikita Kleshchenko - 52:30

Goalkeepers: Matt Dalton - Henrik Karlsson

For now, after the third round, Belarus and Kazakhstan top the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A. The abovementioned teams will face each other on May 4.

