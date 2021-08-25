Kazakhstan took part in opening of Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Images | Reuters and paralympic.kz

Today, 24 August, the opening of the Paralympic Games took place in Tokyo. More than 5 thousand athletes took part in the procession of athletes, Olympic.kz reports.





On the same day, a few hours earlier, the traditional Olympic torch relay ended. The theme of the opening is the slogan "We have wings".





Kazakhstan at the Paralympics is represented by 25 athletes who will compete in seven sports. The two-time world champion, three-time Asian champion in para-tae kwon do Nurlan Dombaev and the silver medalist of the 2016 Paralympics in powerlifting Raushan Koishybaeva became the standard bearers.





Nurdaulet Zhumagali, Nurali Sovetkanov, Siyazbek Daliev, Yerzhan Salimgereev, Zulfiya Gabidulina, Roman Agalakov, Aliya Rakhimbekova (swimming), Dastan Mukashbekov, Saltanat Abylkasymkyzy

(athletics), Zhanbota Amanzhol, Zarina Baybatina, Temirzhan Daulet, Dayana Fedosova, Anuar Sariev, Galymzhan Smagululy (judo), Bibarys Spatay (canoe), Nurlan Dombayev, Nyshan Omirali, Kamila Dosmalova (tae kwon do), David Degtyarev, Raushan Koishybayeva, Rahmedzhan Khamayev, Gulbanu Abdykhalykova, Alina Solodukhina (powerlifting), Aisulu Dzhumabayeva (bullet shooting) will participate in the Games.

















