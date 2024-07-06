03.07.2024, 10:10 1661
Kazakhstani Putintseva wins first-round match at Wimbledon 2024
Kazakhstan’s tennis player Yulia Putinsteva World No.35 defeated Angelique Kerber of Germany in the ladies’ singles first-round match at the Wimbledon 2024 in London, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.
Their encounter lasted for 1 hour and 19 minutes to end 7:5, 6:3.
Angelique Kerber won three Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open 2016, US Open 2016 and Wimbledon 2018.
Next, Putintseva will play against Kateřina Siniaková.
