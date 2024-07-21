Kazakhstani tennis players up in world junior rankings

Images | ktf.kz

Kazakhstani tennis players learn their spots in the world junior rankings following the 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.





Amir Omarkhanov is the only Kazakhstani to make it to the top 50 of the latest ITF U18 boys’ world ranking - 15th spot. Kazakhstan’s Danial Rakhmatullayev and Zangar Nurlanuly are ranked 58th and 163rd, respectively.





Sonya Zhiyenbayeva and Assylzhan Arystanbekova of Kazakhstan are 21st and 38th in the ITF U18 girls’ world ranking. Their compatriots Aiya Nupbai and Polina Sleptsova - 120th ad 229th.





Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly is still at the top of the undated ATF U16 boys’ ranking.





Three Kazakhstanis are currently inside the top 100 of the Tennis Europe U14 boys ranking, including Robert Kaminskiy - 61st, Akhmadi Makhanov - 63rd and Rodion Traigel - 69th. As for girls, Linara Bulesheva occupies 84th spot.