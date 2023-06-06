Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan hauled four medals at the international wrestling tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Sports Development Directorate.





Kazakhstani female athletes Marina Sedneva and Zhamilya Bakbergenova claimed 55kg and 72kg gold, respectively, at the ranking tournament in honor of Kozhamkul Kabauly and Ratbek Sanatbayev.





Irina Kazyulina won the silver medal in the women's 65kg event.





Kazakhstan's male wrestler Nursultan Azov took home the 97kg bronze.