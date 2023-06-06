This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek
relevant news
I am very happy! We had a long and challenging journey in this Giro, as many riders in the peloton I got sick during the race, but together with the team we never stopped fighting and believing, and we succeed. My teammates did an incredible job today, protecting and supporting me during the whole day, and also my friends did incredible… Well, it is so emotional moment for me. Indeed, my first Grand Tour stage victory was here at the Giro in 2008 and I am super happy to win again in my last stage of the Italian race. To win here in Rome is so beautiful", - said Mark Cavendish, Team’s official website reports.
The team rode so well, so well, and I want to thank all my teammates for this day and also for the whole Giro d’Italia, we have spent three incredible weeks here! We had so great atmosphere inside the team, and we were missing just a victory. We deserved it and today we finally got it. Today’s success is really important for me, for my team and for the team sponsors. Every victory gives you inspiration and motivation for the future and, of course, brings some additional confidence. So, today’s success also brings me confidence and I am super happy to say goodbye to the Giro d’Italia with such a nice win in Rome!" - added Mark Cavendish.
The entire team is just happy with Mark’s success. It is an important one for us, our sponsors and partners. It was not an easy Giro for us, but we were never giving up, always being there in front, trying to look ahead and fighting in every single day. We have spent a solid final week, we were really active in the mountains with Vadim Pronskiy and Christian Scaroni and we were always next to Mark Cavendish to support him throughout the mountain stages. And today we got a well-deserved win! I am so proud of our team", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a major tennis title when she captured victory at the Wimbledon Championship in July 2022", - the article in the Forbes magazine reads.
Most viewed
