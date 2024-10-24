Mikhail Kukushkin wins at the start of ATP Challenger Brest in France

Tell a friend

World No. 111 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan successfully started a performance at the ATP Challenger Brest in France, Kazinform News Agency cited Sports.kz.





The Kazakh tennis player clashed with world No. 256 Edas Butvilas of Lithuania in the first round. Kukushkin beat the Lithuanian athlete with a score of 6:4, 4:6, 7:6.





The 2024 Brest Challenger is played on hard court. The event is set to run between October 21 and 27 in Brest, France.





Earlier it was reported that the ATP had presented the updated list of athletes’ singles and doubles rankings.