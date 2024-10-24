This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mikhail Kukushkin wins at the start of ATP Challenger Brest in France
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin storms into Hangzhou Open quarterfinals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s judoka Yergali Shamey claims silver at Paris Paralympics
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Judoka Dayana Fedossova brings Kazakhstan 6th medal at Paralympic Games in Paris
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Akmaral Nauatbek wins 2nd Paralympic gold medal for Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s para athlete sets Asian record to qualify for men’s 100m breaststroke final at Paralympics
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan pockets shot put bronze at Paralympic Games
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh powerlifter wins gold at Summer Paralympic Games 2024
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Khoroshavin wins bronze at Track Asia Cup 2024 in Thailand
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
23.10.2024, 11:59Kazakhstan and Poland: New Facets of Mutually Beneficial Cooperation 23.10.2024, 10:01Scholars, teachers, rescuers, health and production workers among state award recipients on occasion of Republic Day9611Scholars, teachers, rescuers, health and production workers among state award recipients on occasion of Republic Day 18.10.2024, 10:3164821Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries 17.10.2024, 19:3461281Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 18.10.2024, 19:3250161Unique Kyzyltas petroglyphs taken under state protection 18.10.2024, 15:3849966Kazakhstan actively works on academic hub creation - President Tokayev 18.10.2024, 11:434976623 branches of foreign universities open in Kazakhstan 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry139636Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 03.10.2024, 12:58138836Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day 04.10.2024, 20:01138821Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty 25.09.2024, 21:39Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat138251Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat 25.09.2024, 20:19133081Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau