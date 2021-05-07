Nur-Sultan to host Int’l Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament

The International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament is set to be help in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, the Physical Culture and Sports Department of the city informed.





The event dedicated to the memory of first Olympic champion from Kazakhstan Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov will take place in Nur-Sultan on May 7-9.





Wrestlers born in 2001-2003 will fight in the following weight categories 55kg, 60kg, 63kg, 67kg, 72kg, 77kg, 82kg, 97kg, and 130kg.





Over 250 athletes from Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are expected to take part in the event which will be held without spectators.





Live broadcast from the event will be aired via QazSport TV channel.













