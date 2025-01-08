Rybakina secures 1st win in United Cup quarterfinal

Images | ktf.kz

The leader of the Kazakh women's tennis team, Elena Rybakina, bagged the first win for Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal match vs Germany at the United Cup ongoing in Australian Perth, Kazinform News Agency learned from KTF.





Rybakina, who is positioned sixth in the WTA rankings, beat World No 80 Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:3, 6:1.





Thus, Team Kazakhstan took a lead - 1:0. Next on the court will be Alexander Shevchenko (ranked 78th by the ATP) and Daniel Masur (ranked 254th by the ATP).





Earlier, Elena Rybakina secured the first win against Spain at the United Cup.