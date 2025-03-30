28.03.2025, 10:07 7166
XDS Astana's Simone Velasco finishes 3rd at Coppi e Bartali stage 3
Images | ©SprintCycling
Today marked the third stage of the Italian stage race Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. In difficult weather conditions, the riders covered 142 km, featuring a series of short but steep climbs. XDS Astana Team's Simone Velasco took third place, finishing in the chasing group behind Australian rider Jay Vine, who attacked on the final climb of the day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
As a result of Stage Three, Velasco moved up to third place in the overall classification.
It was a very tough day due to bad weather. We raced under the rain the entire stage, and it was extremely cold. The final part of the race was quite tense, and I had to stay at the front the whole time. Our leader, Diego Ulissi, lost some ground today, but I managed to finish third. There are still two tough stages ahead, so we will see what we can do. I would love to fight for a stage win, and we will also try to improve our position in the General Classification", said Simone Velasco.
29.03.2025, 10:31 2671
Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova wins gold at Asian Wrestling Championships
Images | NOC
Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova won a gold medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
She defeated China's Liu Yuqi in the women’s 72 kg final bout with a score of 4-1.
Earlier Kazinform reported that Zhamilya Bakbergenova snatched victory in the last second to reach the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships finals.
27.03.2025, 09:19 10446
Kazakhstan’s Satayev clinches silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan's wrestling team has collected four medals, including two silver and two bronze in just two days of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Omar Satayev grabbed the silver medal at the event.
Mohammad Naghousi of Iran stunned Satayev in the 82kg final with a score of 3-1.
The Asian Wrestling Championships is set to run till March 30. The competition brings together over 370 athletes from 39 countries.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov was upset in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships, securing silver, while Magomed Ibrahimov (77 kg) and Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) both claimed bronze.
26.03.2025, 10:48 10391
Kazakh wrestler grabs silver at Asian Championships in Amman
Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov was upset in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler was stunned by Fardin Hedayati of Iran with a score of 0-7 in the men's 130kg final to take home the silver medal.
By the end of Day 1, Kazakhstan had earned three medals: Alimkhan Syzdykov secured silver, while Magomed Ibrahimov (77 kg) and Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) both claimed bronze.
20.03.2025, 21:09 26441
Boxing confirmed for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games
Images | Xinhua/Cao Can
Boxing was officially included in the sports programme of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games following a vote at the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The IOC Executive Board had provisionally recognized World Boxing as the international federation for boxing on February 26, recommending the sport's inclusion to the IOC Session after a thorough assessment of governance and integrity criteria.
Boxing was initially excluded from the LA28 programme approved in 2022 due to governance issues surrounding its previous governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA). After the IOC withdrew its recognition of IBA in June 2023, the future of boxing at the Olympics remained uncertain until consensus emerged around World Boxing.
Boxing first appeared in the modern Olympics in 1904 and has featured in every edition except for Stockholm 1912.
18.03.2025, 10:40 34811
Kazakh judoka wins Riga Senior European Cup 2025 title
Images | Shymkent akimat
Kazakh judoka Meiirzhan Abdimalikov won a gold medal in the men’s +100 kg at the Riga Senior European Cup 2025 held in Latvia, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the final bout, the Kazakh judoka defeated Irinel Vasile Chelaru Grigoras of Spain.
The Riga Senior European Cup 2025 brought together over 160 judokas from 22 countries.
Kazakhstan grabbed two gold and two silver medals at the Riga Senior European Cup 2025 held from 15 March to 16 March in Riga.
It is worth reminding Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova claimed gold medal at the Grand Prix Upper Austria 2025 in Linz in early March.
17.03.2025, 10:37 35186
President Tokayev congratulates Nazym Kyzaibay on her historic win
Images | Instagram/tokayev_online
President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh female boxer Nazym Kyzaibay on her unique achievement at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia, Kazinform News Agency reports.
I congratulate Nazym Kyzaibay - the first three-time world champion in the history of Kazakhstan’s boxing. This is a unique achievement. I want to thank the entire national team for a brilliant performance at the world championship in Serbia! I wish our girls to reach new heights in sport!" the Head of State posted on Instagram.
As it was reported, the bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games - Nazym Kyzaibay - claimed her third world champion’s title at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia.
14.03.2025, 10:01 48916
XDS Astana's Champoussin takes second, Tejada is fourth in Paris-Nice Stage 5
Images | ©SprintCycling
XDS Astana Team delivered a strong performance on the fifth stage of Paris-Nice, which concluded with a short but steep climb at Côte de Notre-Dame-de-Sciez. Clément Champoussin secured second place, while Harold Tejada finished fourth, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
We focused on the stage finale and aimed to fight for the victory. Throughout the day, the team supported me and Harold, allowing us to be well-positioned for the final climb. I gave it my all in the last meters, felt good, and finished second, while Harold took fourth place. I think we showed a strong performance, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming stages", said Clément Champoussin.
The team's plan today was for Clément and me to save energy for the final climb. I want to thank my teammates for their support, as they helped us all day long. The day went well, and we were able to fight on the final climb, finishing second and fourth. I think it's a good result. Now, we focus on the following stages ahead", said Harold Tejada.
Earlier it was reported, XDS Astana Team will take part in the Italian WorldTour stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, which will be held from March 10th to 16th.
10.03.2025, 19:41 60141
XDS Astana rider Basset claims second place at Rhodes GP
Images | Nassos Triantafyllou / cyclingphotos.gr
XDS Astana Development Team rider Pierre-Henry Basset claimed second place at Rhodes GP, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.
The one-day race has a distance of 179,7 kilometers and is held on the island of Rhodes, Greece. Pierre-Henry Basset was actively reacting to all the attacks during the race and managed to be in the breakaway which reached the finish without being caught, he was second in the final sprint.
It was a very fast race. The route and today's strong wind made the race very tough. During the crosswind section, we followed all the attacks, and at one point, Gustav (Wang) and I found ourselves in a break. After a few kilometers, some guys started attacking in the break and we just kept following them. In the final, I followed an attack from a rider from the team that won the race. After that moment, we were only three at the front, and we kept pushing until the finish. I lost in the sprint against him, maybe I should have started my sprint first, but that's how it is. I will try again next time.I can’t finish this message without thinking of Alex (Vinokurov jr.), who crashed during training this week. This second place is for him. And thanks to the whole team, we had a really good day," said Pierre-Henry Basset.
We were planning to achieve victory today, however, the race situation was quite chaotic. We needed to adjust our race plan because after the climb on the first part of the route, it was clear that we would not make it to a bunch sprint today with our sprinters. There were plenty of attacks and strong headwind which changed everything, so we played it differently. I am glad about Basset's first podium for our team and the way he and Gustav raced today," added the team Sports Director Alexander Shushemoin.
Another XDS Astana Development Team rider Gustav Wang placed himself in a solid fourth place.
Earlier, it was reported that XDS Astana Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour classic race Strade Bianche, which will be held on March 8th in Italy.
