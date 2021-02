Kazkahstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva has defeated Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the Australian Open, the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation said.





The world’s 28-seeded Yulia Putintseva outperformed WTA 67-ranked Alison Van Uytvanck 6/4, 1/6, 6/2. The score of the two players’ encounters is now 4:0 for Putintseva.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.