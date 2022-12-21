Система Orphus

Main New Year's Tree Lit Up in Astana

20.12.2022, 16:10 951
Images | акимат Астаны
 

relevant news

Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk

15.12.2022, 18:19 3826
Half A Meter Of Snow Fell Per Day In Ust-Kamenogorsk
 

Caspian Sea continues to drop

05.12.2022, 15:14 12746
Caspian Sea continues to drop
Images | кадр из видео
Once the seashore was located next to the abandoned fishing village of Aksu (people left it in 1974), but the water levels steadily falling, leaving behind bare sand, blogger Azamat Sarsenbayev writes.


 

Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea

02.12.2022, 15:24 14676
Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea
Images | МЧС РК
Rescue aviation of the Ministry for Emergency Situations for the first time conducted training at Caspian sea
 

China Launches Shenzhou-15 Spaceship, Aiming For First In-Orbit Crew Rotation

30.11.2022, 15:32 16091
China Launches Shenzhou-15 Spaceship, Aiming For First In-Orbit Crew Rotation
Images | кадр из видео
 

Kazakh President Greeted In Solemn Ceremony In Paris

30.11.2022, 15:26 16151
Kazakh President Greeted In Solemn Ceremony In Paris
Images | telegram/БОРТ №1
 

White-Throated Toucan in Almaty Zoo

30.11.2022, 15:23 16216
White-Throated Toucan in Almaty Zoo
Images | кадр из видео
 

Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions

20.11.2022, 15:02 21891
Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
 

Garden In Shape of ALA Code Appeared In Almaty

17.11.2022, 17:23 23461
Garden In Shape of ALA Code Appeared In Almaty
Images | кадр из видео

A tree garden appeared in Almaty in the form of the international code of the city of Almaty - ALA.

2500 trees-saplings two meters high of coniferous juniper were planted on over 3.36 hectares in the Alatau region.

The garden was planted so that the letters were visible to the passengers of the planes when the aircraft came in for landing.

The organizers believe that the unique garden claims the Guinness World Record for the largest tree word.

The author is a public figure, producer Daut Shaikhislamov.

On November 18, public figures will plant the rest of the trees.


 

