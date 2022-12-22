21.12.2022, 16:12 1351
Almaty Akimat Undergoing Full Restoration After January Attack
Almaty Akimat shows how to restore the building destroyed and incinerated during the January riots
Reconstruction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
In early January, rioters seized and burned the city akimat. The victims of the January tragedy were 238 people.
