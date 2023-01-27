26.01.2023, 17:07 1591
"Astana Musical" theater performed in the genre of chorus-concert
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.01.2023, 17:05 1751
Pink Flamingos Caught on Camera Returning on Karakol Lake Ahead of Schedule
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.01.2023, 17:41 9876
China celebrates the New Year
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.01.2023, 10:58 10511
Tokaev's visit to Kostanay region
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.01.2023, 22:34 21726
Epiphany celebrations in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.01.2023, 11:07 24921
Kazakhstan President pays official visit to UAE
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.01.2023, 23:02 26066
Plane crash in Nepal with more than 70 people on board
Images | telegram / rian_ru
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.01.2023, 10:06 31651
Fire in multi-storey residential in Karaganda
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.01.2023, 16:34 37471
JANUARY TRAGEDY: The Prosecutor General's Office on the January 2022 events in Kazakhstan. Documentary
Images | facebook / Anatoliy Ivanov-Weisskopf
Tell a friend
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
26.01.2023, 10:21Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President 26.01.2023, 17:051751Pink Flamingos Caught on Camera Returning on Karakol Lake Ahead of Schedule 26.01.2023, 11:041701Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate 26.01.2023, 17:071681"Astana Musical" theater performed in the genre of chorus-concert 26.01.2023, 15:361446Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 20.01.2023, 16:1064331OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan 20.01.2023, 12:5463426Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery 20.01.2023, 15:1963216Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin 20.01.2023, 11:5959186Kazakhstan to hold early maslikhat elections Mar 19 23.01.2023, 10:4546791Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan 28.12.2022, 15:5181841Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty 29.12.2022, 09:3881811Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver 28.12.2022, 12:3277221United Nations Square set to appear in Astana 31.12.2022, 12:0674156Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0072716Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year