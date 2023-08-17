15.08.2023, 18:32 1566
South Koreans protest Japan's plan to discharge radioactive wastewater into ocean
Anxious about Japan’s impending release of treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, hundreds of South Koreans marched in their capital on Saturday. Protesters called for Tokyo to abandon the plans, and expressed anger toward Seoul for endorsing the discharge despite alleged food safety risks, CGTN reports.
Saturday’s rally was the latest of weekslong protests since the International Atomic Energy Agency approved the Japanese discharge plans in July, saying that the process would meet international safety standards and pose negligible environmental and health impacts.
15.08.2023, 17:25 1656
Zambians oppose Japan's plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into sea
Japan's push to discharge nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea has aroused strong opposition and condemnation from the international community. Local people in Zambia also expressed their views on Japan's plan. They think if Japan insists on discharging nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea, there will be many impacts on human health and biodiversity, CGTN reports.
07.08.2023, 14:48 13811
Child was rescued in one of Astana pools
Dramatic video shows, how an unconscious boy lying under water is pulled out by a rescue girl. After that, he is intercepted by a man and a woman rushes to his aid, who made the child cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Now nothing threatens the life and health of the boy. The parents expressed their gratitude to everyone who participated in the rescue of their child.
02.08.2023, 12:41 11571
First supermoon in August illuminates night skies in Almaty
31.07.2023, 16:14 13546
Circuito de Getxo: Alexey Lutsenko wins, Simone Velasco is third
Images | instagram/astanaqazaqstanteam
Astana Qazaqstan Team lived a nice day at the Circuit de Getxo, a one-day race in Spain. After a very active race and a phenomenal teamwork, the National champion of Kazakhstan Alexey Lutsenko took a solo win, while the Italian champion Simone Velasco finished third.
It was such a good day for us as a team, we were focused from the start, we had a great motivation and, finally, all our work paid off. I want to thank my teammates for a great support and absolutely amazing job during the day and, especially, in the final. Yevgeniy Fedorov and Simone Velasco were just incredible today!", - said Alexey Lutsenko.
26.07.2023, 22:30 16991
GoPro on firefighter’s helmet
Images | МЧС РК
A firefighter is a person who professionally risks his life.
In addition to courage, the profession of a firefighter requires a large set of skills to save us from fire.
Firefighter is one of those professions that are not chosen according to the degree of prestige or salary level. They choose this profession at the behest of their hearts.
Firefighters go to preserve and protect houses and forests from fire, and most importantly - to save people's lives.
25.07.2023, 19:14 18301
Kazakhstan testing Turkish Anka drone
Images | eng.sarbaz.kz
The test trials are being conducted at the Combat Training and Deployment Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in Taraz.
The flight and technical engineering personnel of the military unit 14157 and the representatives of the manufacturing company, Turkish Aerospace Industries are jointly involved in the trials.
Test flights are one of the qualification stages. The task at hand is to verify the reliability of the system, equipment, and all auxiliary systems. The experimental military operation of the system is planned for August 2023 and will continue until mid-March 2024," - Col. Shokhan Musabekov, the head of the Combat Training and Deployment Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles states.
21.07.2023, 11:54 21826
Two baby tigers born in Karaganda Zoo
Images | Frame from video
The replenishment happened in family of tigers Batyr and Mia in June. It's a boy and a girl.
This is the first offspring of tigers in the Karaganda Zoo in 15 years.
The administration has announced a competition for the names of baby tigers.
17.07.2023, 18:49 25561
Snow Leopard Faring Well After Rescue, Release Into Kazakhstan's Wild
Employees of the Almaty Zoo cured and fattened the snow leopard - it gained 8 kg and even grew up a little.
Before release, the snow leopard was put on a collar with a satellite transmitter to know where it was.
