Nepali authorities have intensified their efforts to distribute relief aid and assess the impact of a magnitude-6.4 earthquake that struck the area on November 3.









The powerful quake jolted Jajarkot and Rukum West districts at 11:47 p.m. local time on November 3, at a depth of 10 to 15 km.





During a cabinet meeting on November 4, the Nepalese government agreed to provide relief supplies, including food and tents, to the affected areas from that day onward.